Exhuma's Kim Go Eun, Choi Min Sik and more celebrate as film surpasses 10 million moviegoers; first 2024 South Korean release to do so

Exhuma starring Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun and Choi Min Sik is a horror occult film which premiered on February 22 in the South Korean theatres. The film has received critical acclaim and love from fans since its release. The cast and crew of the film came together to celebrate as the movie reached a new milestone. Exhuma surpassed 10 million moviegoers since its release and became the first South Korean film to do so in 2024.

On March 24, the Korean Film Council announced that Exhuma surpassed 10 million moviegoers within 32 days of its release. It became the first 2024 South Korean film to reach the 10 million mark. Moreover, it also maintained its spot No.1 at the box office for 31 consecutive days. Additionally, Exhuma also took the crown of the first horror occult movie to garner this many views. It is the 23rd South Korean to reach the milestone of 10 million moviegoers.

The cast including Kim Go Eun, Choi Min Sik, Yoo Hae Jin, Kim Sun Young and more and director Jang Jae Hyun came together to celebrate their achievement. Lee Do Hyun couldn't join on the occasion so his standee was placed so that the actor was there in spirits.

More about Exhuma

Exhuma starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Jeon Jin Ki will be released in the theatres in February. The project has been directed and written by Jang Jae Hyun who has also previously created Svaha: The Sixth Finger, The Priests, 12th Assistant Deacon, and more. He is also directing the Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been starrer The Nuns.

Exhuma tells the story of a family who suffers from paranormal activities and hence calls upon two shamans. They sense dark shadows that have attached themselves to the family. To get rid of it, they reach a gravesite in a small village. Once they dig up the grave, all evil is let loose.

