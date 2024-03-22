Chae Seo Jin drops gorgeous pics from wedding shoot with non-celebrity groom ahead of their upcoming marriage

Actress Chae Seo Jin recently shared stunning snapshots from her wedding shoot. Hailing from South Korea, Chae Seo Jin began her journey in the entertainment industry as a budding actress in the series Over the Rainbow. Notably, she is recognized as the sister of Kim Ok Vin.

Chae Seo Jin shares gorgeous wedding photos

Just last week, Chae Seo Jin, the younger sibling of actress Kim Ok Vin, made an official announcement through her agency about her upcoming marriage to her non-celebrity partner next month. On March 21, she took to Instagram, posting several breathtaking photos and a heartfelt message about her upcoming marriage.

In her message accompanying the heartwarming wedding pictures, she warmly greeted her fans with a hello and expressed her disbelief that winter is already coming to an end. She inquired about everyone's well-being and shared that she wanted to convey something important to those who have supported her for so long.

Chae Seo Jin then disclosed that she will be tying the knot on April 7, expressing her desire to personally share the news with her fans before it was published in articles. Describing her future spouse as incredibly warm and someone she admires, she expressed her gratitude for the support and requested blessings from her fans as she embarks on this new chapter.

In closing, she expressed her intention to cherish each other and live beautifully together for the rest of their lives, and wished happiness for everyone.

More about Chae Seo Jin

Chae Seo Jin, notably the younger sister of renowned actress Kim Ok Vin, who gained fame for her role in Park Chan Wook's film Thirst (2009), has an interesting backstory. Initially known by her birth name, Kim Go Eun, she opted for the stage name Chae Seo Jin to avoid confusion with another popular actress, Kim Go Eun who recently starred in Exhuma.

Her acting journey commenced in 2006 with the MBC drama Over The Rainbow, where she shared the screen with her elder sister. Since then, she has made significant strides in the television industry, appearing in notable dramas such as Melting Me Softly (2019) alongside Ji Chang Wook and Won Jin Ah, Coffee, Do Me a Favor (2018) with Kim Min Young, Girls’ Generation 1979 (2017) starring WJSN's Bona, Yeonham Family (2019) featuring Na In Woo, and Be Positive (2016) alongside EXO’s Do Kyungsoo, among others. Her impressive repertoire demonstrates her versatility and talent as an actress.

