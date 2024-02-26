10 best Song Joong Ki movies and TV shows to watch: Vincenzo, Descendants of the Sun and more

Renowned for his exceptional acting skills, quick wit, and undeniable charm, K-drama sensation Song Joong Ki movies and TV shows promise a versatile pick. His presence dominates billboards and TV screens not only in South Korea but also across the globe, solidifying his status as one of the most iconic faces of the K-drama industry.

With his slender physique and youthful allure, Song Joong Ki has redefined the notion of a macho man, earning him the title of the industry's beloved flower boy. Today, as Joong Ki reigns atop the Hallyu wave, he commands a vast following spanning continents, establishing himself as one of the most reliable and sought-after actors in the entertainment industry.

A look at top Song Joong Ki movies and TV series

1. Vincenzo

Director: Kim Hee Won

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taecyeon, Kim Yeo Jin and Kwak Dong Yeon

IMDB Ratings: 8.4

Release date 20 February 2021

Where to watch: Netflix, tvN

Vincenzo follows the story of Vincenzo Cassano (played by Song Joong Ki), an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who returns to Korea to settle some unfinished business related to gold hidden beneath Geumga Plaza. Along the way, he forms a strong bond with Hong Cha Young (played by Jeon Yeo Bin) and her father Hong Yoo Chan (played by Yoo Jae Myung). Together, they become embroiled in a revenge plot against the Babel Group.

The series captivated audiences worldwide, earning widespread acclaim for its compelling storyline and unforgettable characters. Viewers couldn't help but fall in love with the charismatic "corn salad" Vincenzo and his Geumga Plaza crew. With elements of bromance, friendship, romance, humor, and unexpected twists, Vincenzo kept viewers on the edge of their seats throughout its run. The potential romance between Vincenzo and Cha Young was a highlight, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating each new episode.

2. Descendants of the Sun

Director: Lee Eung Bok, Baek Sang Hoon

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo and Kim Ji Won

IMDB Ratings: 8.2

Release date 24 February 2016

Where to watch: Netflix, viki

In Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong Ki portrays Yoo Shi Jin, an army captain, opposite Song Hye Kyo's character, Kang Mo Yeon. Despite their differing backgrounds, Yoo Shi Jin falls deeply in love with Dr. Kang, leading them on a whirlwind romance. However, the constant danger inherent in Yoo Shi Jin's job poses a challenge for their relationship.

Yoo Shi Jin's romantic nature shines through as he woos Dr. Kang Mo Yeon with his irresistible charm, despite her reservations about the risks associated with his profession. Song Joong Ki adeptly portrays the multifaceted character of Yoo Shi Jin. He embodies the stoic officer who reveals his vulnerable side when faced with personal challenges, such as confronting his former ally-turned-foe, Daniel Spencer. Moreover, Yoo Shi Jin defies protocol to save lives and demonstrates sensitivity as a devoted partner who respects his girlfriend's decisions. With his portrayal, Song Joong Ki crafts a character that embodies both strength and tenderness, making Yoo Shi Jin a perfect embodiment of the ideal man.

3. Space Sweepers

Director: Jo Sung Hee

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, Jin Seon Kyu and more

IMDB Ratings: 6.5

Release date 5 February 2021

Where to watch: Netflix

In the year 2092, Tae Ho, Captain Jang, Tiger Park, and their android companion, Bubs, form a ragtag crew of space sweepers residing on an orbiting planet established by the UTS corporation following Earth's demise. While on a routine job, they stumble upon Dorothy, a child robot housing a weapon of mass destruction developed by the terrorist faction "Black Fox." Hoping to negotiate a deal for Dorothy's return, their plans go awry when UTS soldiers unleash chaos during the exchange at a local club.

Now, the crew must navigate through perilous circumstances while grappling with their own inner struggles. The film serves as a critique of capitalism, depicting the stark reality of Mars colonization akin to billionaires preparing for doomsday.

4. Reborn Rich

Director:Jung Dae Yoon

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Lee Sung Min and Shin Hyun Been

IMDB Ratings: 8.1

Release date 18 November 2022

Where to watch: Viki

When Yoon Hyun Woo (played by Song Joong Ki), the devoted secretary to a powerful yet morally bankrupt conglomerate family, is unjustly killed after being framed for a crime, it spells disaster for the family. However, fate takes an unexpected turn when Hyun Woo miraculously wakes up in the body of the family’s youngest son, Jin Do Joon.

With memories intact, he holds the key to the family's darkest secrets, capable of upending their entire legacy. With meticulous calculation, he sets out on a path of revenge, unraveling scandals and uncovering truths that could redefine his own identity. Can the sins of the past be atoned for, or are they destined to repeat themselves? Reborn Rich is a riveting drama packed with twists and cliffhangers. Song Joong Ki delivers a captivating performance in his dual roles, showcasing his versatility and deep understanding of the characters.

5. Hopeless

Director:Kim Chang Hoon

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Hong Sa Bin, Bibi, Jung Jae Kwang and more

IMDB Ratings: 6.1

Release date October 11 2023

Making his directorial debut with Hopeless (also titled Hwaran), Kim Chang Hoon crafts a story centered around Yeon Gyu (played by Hong Sa Bin), a young man yearning to break free from his harsh reality. His journey takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Chi Geon (portrayed by Song Joong Ki), the middle management honcho of a formidable organization. Together, they venture into the difficult realms of a dangerous world.

6. Arthdal Chronicles

Director:Kim Won Seok

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won and Kim Ok Vin

IMDB Ratings: 8.3

Release date June 1 2019

Where to watch: Netflix, Disney+

In the fantastical realm of Arth, the people of the ancient city of Arthdal face power struggles, with love weaving its way into some of their lives. Eun Seom overcomes hardships to revive his tribe and discovers his true origins along the way. This drama brings together Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won once again, who previously starred together in the beloved 2016 series Descendants of the Sun.

7. A Werewolf Boy

Director: Jo Sung Hee

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Park Bo Young, Jang Young Nam, Yoo Yeon Seok and more

IMDB Ratings: 7.2

Release date 31 October 2012

This enchanting love story featuring Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Young revolves around a lonely girl and a mysterious werewolf boy. Park Bo Young portrays Soon Yi, a beautiful teenager who relocates to the countryside due to her illness. There, she encounters Chul Soo, a wild boy played by Song Joong Ki, whom she helps adapt to life in society. Despite initial skepticism about a romance between a werewolf and a human, A Werewolf Boy surprised audiences by earning screenings at various film festivals and becoming one of the most beloved Korean melodramas of all time.

8. Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Director: Kim Won Seok, Hwang In Hyuk

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Park Min Young, Park Yoo Chun and Yoo Ah In

IMDB Ratings: 7.8

Release date 30 August 2010

Where to watch: Viki

During the Joseon era, navigating the strict educational norms posed a significant challenge for women. However, one determined young lady finds a clever way to masquerade these obstacles. Kim Yoon Hee (portrayed by Park Min Young) adopts the guise of a boy to secure employment as a book transcriber and even aids young noblemen in passing their exams at Sungkyunkwan University, an institution barred to women. Upon enrolling under the alias Yoon Shik, she embarks on a series of adventures alongside three young men (played by Park Yoochun, Yoo Ah In, and Song Joong Ki), setting the stage for delightful misadventures to unfold.

9. The Innocent Man

Director: Kim Jin Won, Lee Na Jeong

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Moon Chae Won and Park Si Yeon

IMDB Ratings: 7.6

Release date 12 September 2012

Where to watch: Viki, Netflix

Kang Ma Ru (played by Song Joong Ki) starts as a bright and carefree medical intern until he sacrifices himself for his girlfriend Jae Hee (portrayed by Park Si Yeon), leading to a devastating turn of events. Betrayed and shattered, Ma Ru spirals into self-destructive behavior, working as a gigolo bartender and con artist. However, his path changes when he encounters Eun Gi (played by Moon Chae Won), who has ties to Jae Hee. Seeing an opportunity for revenge, Ma Ru sees Eun Gi as the perfect tool to confront his former lover.

10. My Name Is Loh Kiwan

Director: Kim Hee Jin

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Choi Sung Eun

Release date March 1 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Adapted from Jo Hae Jin’s novel I Met Loh Kiwan (literal title), My Name is Loh Kiwan portrays the poignant tale of North Korean defector Loh Kiwan (played by Song Joong Ki) and Marie (portrayed by Choi Sung Eun), a woman grappling with despair. Loh Kiwan arrives in Belgium, his last glimmer of hope, where he encounters Marie. Their story unfolds through meetings, partings, and the blossoming of love amidst adversity. Song Joong Ki embodies the role of Loh Kiwan, navigating the challenges of seeking refugee status in a foreign land with nothing but determination and resilience.

Song Joong Ki's movies and TV shows offer a diverse range, showcasing his exceptional talent and versatility. With him in leading roles, audiences can expect captivating performances and compelling storytelling. Renowned globally for his acting prowess, Song Joong Ki carefully selects projects with intriguing plots and characters that convey meaningful messages. Watching his shows is undoubtedly a delightful treat for fans and viewers alike.

