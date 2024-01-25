Little Women star Kim Go Eun to make cameo as Lee Hyun Woo's girlfriend in upcoming film Dog Days

The movie Dog Days will include a special appearance by actress Kim Go Eun. A press preview and conference for the film, directed by Kim Deok Min, took place on the afternoon of the 24th in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Director Kim Deok Min and cast members including Yoon Yeo Jeong, Yoo Hae Jin, Kim Yun Jin, Jeong Seong Hwa, Lee Hyun Woo, and others attended the event, sharing various anecdotes and insights about the film.

Kim Go Eun’s special appearance

Director Kim Deok Min announced during the press conference that Kim Go Eun will make a special appearance in Dog Days. He shared that their connection dates back to when he worked as an assistant director for Hero, and this is how he became acquainted with Kim Go Eun, eventually leading to her cameo in the movie. In Dog Days, Kim Go Eun will play the role of Lee Hyun Woo's girlfriend and will have a scene where she showcases her singing talent.

Discussing Kim Go Eun's singing in the movie, the director added that, given Kim Go Eun's previous experience in musical films, he appreciated the opportunity to incorporate music into Dog Days. Expressing his admiration for her musical talents, he mentioned that if he were to direct a film featuring Kim Go Eun, he wanted to include at least one scene where she sings.

More about Dog Days and Kim Go Eun

Dog Days is a highly anticipated omnibus Korean movie making its debut in theaters on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Directed by Kim Deok Min in his directorial debut, CJ Entertainment will distribute the film. The movie revolves around an omnibus story centered on a group of people and their dogs. It will feature multiple healing and moving narratives set in a veterinary hospital, exploring the relationships between pet owners and their beloved animals. The film will be starring renowned South Korean actors including Youn Yuh Jung, Yoo Hae Jin, and others.

Kim Go Eun, on the other hand, is a notable South Korean actress who made her debut in the film A Muse in 2012, garnering several Best New Actress awards in South Korea for her performance. She has left a significant impact with her roles in various projects, including the television series Cheese in the Trap (2016), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016), The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), Yumi's Cells (2021), and Little Women (2022).

