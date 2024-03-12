Lee Do Hyun-Kim Go Eun’s Exhuma to be screened in over 133 countries, surpasses Parasite in Indonesia

Lee Do Hyun, Kim Go Eun, and Choi Min Sik’s Exhuma has been creating history since its release on February 22, 2024, in Korea. The movie’s mystic and supernatural premise has got viewers hooked to the core as fans love the movie, cast, and storyline of the film. Exhuma premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, marking a big achievement for the movie. The movie’s achievements don’t stop there as today it has broken another record.

Lee Do Hyun and Kim Go Eun’s starrer Exhuma to be screened in over 133 countries, surpasses Parasite in Indonesia and gets invited to the Far East Film Festival

Exhuma continuing on its winning streak is now set to be screened in over 133 countries overseas after its overwhelming response in Korea, the number has made the movie a global achiever in the film market. The movie continues to dominate box offices everywhere. The occult thriller is making its release in major countries like Australia, the USA, the United Kingdom, China, Macau, Vietnam, and more soon whereas it is already in Mongolia, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

In another surprising turn of events, Exhuma surpassed the Oscar-winning movie Parasite with over 1 million moviegoers in Indonesia. Exhuma has now become the highest-grossing Korean movie in Indonesia, the title has been held by Parasite for four years now. Exhuma’s achievement has placed it as one of the best movies in the Korean industry.

The Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun starrer Exhuma has also received an invitation from another esteemed film festival, the 26th Udine Far East Film Festival which is held in Italy. It is the largest film festival in Europe that showcases Asian Cinema. The director of the Far East Film Festival mentioned the invitation was extended to bring forth the interesting world of the occult from Korea.

More about Exhuma

Exhuma is an occult supernatural thriller movie starring Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Choi Min Sik, and Yoo Hae Jin. The story follows the story of the exhumation of a grave that leads to ominous incidents surrounding a wealthy Korean-American family in LA. The family enlists Hwa Rim (Kim Go Eun) and Bong Gil (Lee Do Hyun), two shamans to help them with the supernatural happenings. Joined by feng shui master, Kim Sang Deok (Choi Min Sik) and undertaker Yeong Geun, they all set out to get to the end of the supernatural incidents plaguing the family. Filled with thrilling sequences, a sinister storyline, and a stellar cast, Exhuma is one of the best supernatural thrillers from Korea.

