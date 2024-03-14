Melting Me Softly actress Chae Seo Jin announces marriage to non-celeb fiancé on April 7

Chae Seo Jin, known for starring in the 2019 romance drama Melting Me Softly has dropped a piece of delightful news regarding her marriage plans. On March 14, the actress announced through her agency that she is getting married soon to her non-celebrity fiancé.

Chae Seo Jin set to tie the knot with non-celeb fiancé

On this day, her agency Ghost Studio released an official statement regarding the upcoming wedding,“ We would like to update you about the news of actress Char Seo Jin getting married. She met a precious person and decided to spend the rest of her life with him, please send her all your blessings.”

As per the agency, the wedding is set to take place on April 7.

The groom-to-be is a non-celebrity and the couple has decided to hold a private ceremony in Seoul, which will be attended by their families and invited close acquaintances.

More about actress Chae Seo Jin

Notably, Chae Seo Jin is the younger sister of renowned actress Kim Ok Vin, who led the Park Chan Wook film Thirst (2009).

As reported her birth name was Kim Go Eun, but she decided to take the name Chae Seo Jin as her stage name, to avoid confusion with the the EXhuma actress, who shares the same name.

The actress embarked on her acting journey with the 2006 MBC drama Over The Rainbow, alongside her elder sister.

Later, she made her way through the television industry with Melting Me Softly (2019) starring Ji Chang Wook, Won Jin Ah, Choi Bo Min, Coffee, Do Me a Favor (2018), alongside Kim Min Young, Girls’ Generation 1979 (2017) starring WJSN Bona, Yeonham Family (2019) with Na In Woo, Be Positive (2016) alongside EXO’s Do Kyungsoo, and more hit dramas.

Her recent project is the 2022 fantasy drama series Cafe Midnight which stars Park Geonil, Lee Yi Kyung, Moon Sook, and many more prominent actors.

Throughout her career till date, Chae Seo Jin also starred in many films including My Brilliant Life (2014) starring Song Hye Kyo, Cha Eun Woo, and more. She also starred in Jeon Yeo Been starrer Write or Dance (2016) and Will You Be There (2016) alongside Kim Yoon Seok and Byun Yo Han.

Congratulations and many good wishes to Chae Seo Jin on her new life journey!

