Chan Eun Woo set to appear in music video for Norwegian singer Peder Elias’ upcoming track Hey Hello

Cha Eun Woo, the K-drama star and K-pop idol, is set to star in a music video for Norwegian singer Peder Elias’ upcoming single titled Hey Hello. The two have previously been closely associated with each other and even sang a cover together. Fans are excited about the collaboration and cannot wait for it to drop.

In a recent interview with the media outlet 730, Norwegian singer Peder Elias revealed that a special someone will be starring in his upcoming music video. To everyone’s surprise, he disclosed that Cha Eun Woo, the K-pop star, would be appearing in his song. The track is titled Hey Hello, and will be seeing the light soon.

Cha Eun Woo and Peder Elias previously collaborated on a cover of Elias' original track Bonfire. They also released a music video for the song, which quickly gained traction among fans. Since its release in 2022, the video has garnered over 8 million views. Fans are certainly excited that they are working together again and cannot wait for the song to drop soon.

Cha Eun Woo is a South Korean actor who has starred in various K-dramas such as True Beauty, Gangnam Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, and more. However, he started his career as a K-pop idol with the boy group ASTRO in 2016. However, the artist made his debut as a solo artist and released his first solo album on February 15, 2024, along with the music video of the title track.

Moreover, the singer also held his solo fan concert on February 17, 2024, at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, South Korea, titled Just One Minute [Mystery Elevator], where he performed the album for the first time in front of a live audience.

Recently, he played the lead role in the K-drama Wonderful World, released in 2024. Moreover, he also starred in a web series in 2023 titled Island, which gained immense popularity among fans.