Cinderella at 2 AM poster: Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min have different perspectives on love and life; See PIC

Moon Sang Min, the famous South Korean actor who recently charmed audiences and fans in the recent rom-com Wedding Impossible is all set to star in a new K-drama with Shin Hyun Been called Cinderella at 2 AM.

In the newly released poster, Shin Hyun Been can be seen picking money over Moon Sang Min who refuses to let go of her, promising fun-filled chemistry between them.

On August 21, 2024, Cinderella at 2 AM unveiled a new poster for the upcoming romantic comedy featuring Moon Sang Min as Seo Joo Won and Shin Hyun Been as Ha Yoon Seo.

The poster depicts Shin Hyun Been’s Ha Yoon Seo and Moon Sang Min’s Seo Joo Won who have different perspectives on love and life. Seo Joo Won can be seen hugging Ha Yoon Seo as he is trying to keep him away so that she can break up with him.

Shin Hyun Been is trying to keep her distance from Moon Sang Min by pushing him away while she has a worn-out expression on her face. Compared to her Moon Sang Min even though being pushed away by Shin Hyun Been still has a charming smile on his face while he tightly holds on to her showing his strong resolution to make her believe in love once again.

See the Cinderella at 2 AM’s new poster here:

Cinderella at 2 AM tells the tale of Ha Yoon Seo (Shin Hyun Been), a woman who is skeptical about the idea of fairytale romance and prefers to be realistic in her approach to love. When she discovers that her secret boyfriend, Seo Joo Won (Moon Sang Min), is the heir to a wealthy family and his mother proposes a financial incentive for her to step away from him, Yoon Seo decides to accept the money and end their relationship.

But, Seo Joo Won believes in love and is committed to getting Ha Yoon Seo back. This funny and romantic clash between the two sets the scene for a perfect romantic comedy.

Meanwhile, Cinderella at 2 AM is set to premiere on Coupang Play on August 24, 2024, at 9 PM KST (5:30 IST) and will also be available for streaming on Rakuten Viki.

