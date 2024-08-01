Cinderella at 2 AM First Trailer OUT: Shin Hyun Been wants to break up with Moon Sang Min, but will she succeed? Watch

Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min’s upcoming romantic comedy Cinderella at 2 AM is one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year. As it is set to premiere in August 2024, Coupang Play has finally unveiled Cinderella at 2 AM’s first trailer.

Cinderella at 2 AM shows the realistic side of relationships in its first trailer as Moon Sang Min clings to a realistic Shin Hyun Been who wants to break up.

The first trailer of Cinderella at 2 AM begins with Shin Hyun Been’s Ha Yoon Seo who introduces her boyfriend of 1 year and 6 months, Moon Sang Min’s Seo Joo Won while heartwarming romantic scenes play in the background.

Ha Yoon Seo says that since her boyfriend is a rich chaebol of the majority shareholder of the company they both work in, she has decided to part ways with him. She gives an ultimatum to Joo Won saying that they should break up in two months.

Ha Yoon Seo is a realistic woman who does not believe in Cinderella’s story and so she has decided to reject the prince on the white horse aka Seo Joo Won. But her decision to break up is not accepted by Seo Joo Won (Moon Sang Min) who is taken aback by her sudden change of heart.

Watch Cinderella at 2 AM first trailer here:

Seo Joo Won announces to Ha Yoon Seo he will cling to her make her believe in love and show how much he loves her. The trailer shows Joo Won protecting and taking care of Yoon Seo every chance he gets while he is also shown putting shoes on her feet like the fairy tale.

Seo Joo Won refuses to give up on Ha Yoon Seo and asks her to look at him and displays his love as a group of people looks at them. It glimpses at a fun story where Joo Won tries to bring Yoon Seo back with his undying love.

Meanwhile, Cinderella at 2 AM will premiere on Coupang Play on August 24, Saturday at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST).

