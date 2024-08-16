Cinderella at 2 AM trailer, poster: Moon Sang Min woos Shin Hyun Been out of break-up plans with his charm; Watch

Moon Sang Min, the famous South Korean actor who recently captivated audiences with his acting in Wedding Impossible, will soon display his charms in the upcoming rom-com Cinderella at 2 AM.

Ahead of its premiere later this month Cinderella at 2 AM has unveiled a new trailer and poster depicting Moon Sang Min using his charms to win back Shin Hyun Been.

On August 16, 2024, Coupang Play dropped an interesting main trailer for Cinderella at 2 AM which begins with Shin Hyun Been’s Ha Yoon Seo announcing “Let’s break up” with her chaebol boyfriend of one and half years, Moon Sang Min’s Seo Joo Won.

Later we see Ha Yoon Seo drunk telling her friend that Cinderella can only marry her Prince Charming in fairy tales hinting at a hidden desire that she wants to stay with Seo Joo Won as well. A scene shows that Ha Yoon has promised Joo Won’s rich mother that she will break up with his son cleanly.

However, Seo Joo Won is not ready to let go of Ha Yoon Seo and creates a scene in public by crying “How can you accept money and leave me?” He later announces that if she wants to break up with him there’s not much he can do but it is right to try to hold onto her.

So Seo Joo Won (Moon Sang Min) begins to woo Ha Yoon Seo (Shin Hyun Been) using his various charms, he follows her everywhere and tries to get her back. Ha Yoon Seo still declares she will break up with him in 2 months but when Joo Won comes there and says “I missed you”, she can’t stop herself but says “Me too”. This proves her resolve is wavered even when she sees Joo Won with some other woman, she can’t help but cry. In the next scene, we see Joo Won ask Yoon Seo to think carefully.

The next couple of scenes show Moon Sang Min’s Seo Joo Won and Shin Hyun Been’s Ha Yoon Seo being in love as they hug and enjoy spending time with each other. While Joo Won’s voice in the background says “We were happy though” and Yoon Seo exclaims “How do I break with you?”

Watch Cinderella at 2 AM’s trailer here:

Cinderella at 2 AM has also released an adorable poster where Moon Sang Min is hugging Shin Hyun Been from the back as they smile. While he asks what is on your mind, the line on Yoon Seo says I'm thinking of breaking up with you.

Cinderella at 2 AM is set to premiere on Coupang Play on August 24, 2024, 9 PM KST (5:30 IST).

