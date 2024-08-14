Moon Sang Min is perfectionist chaebol who only has eyes for Shin Hyun Been in Cinderella At 2 AM stills

The upcoming drama Cinderella at 2 AM has teased a glimpse of Moon Sang Min’s character. This romantic comedy features Shin Hyun Been as Ha Yoon Seo, a woman who is skeptical of fairy tale endings in relationships, and Moon Sang Min as Seo Joo Won, a chaebol heir determined to change her perspective.

Moon Sang Min stars as Joo Won, a chaebol with perfect looks, charismatic personality, and a kind heart. Renowned for his versatile roles and strong filmography, Moon Sang Min is set to captivate audiences with his portrayal of deep affection for the woman he loves. His performance promises to reveal a lovable and endearing side that is sure to win hearts.

The newly released stills showcase Moon Sang Min perfectly embodying Joo Won, the epitome of perfection. His radiant smile, coupled with his irresistible charm, promises to melt even the hardest hearts. Dressed in an impeccably tailored high-end suit that highlights his strong physique, Moon Sang Min's loving gaze directed solely at Yoon Seo builds anticipation for the captivating romance he is set to deliver.

Previously released stills reveal Shin Hyun Been’s portrayal of Yoon Seo, a character who chooses a realistic approach to relationships over fairy-tale romance. Known for her nuanced performances across romance, thriller, comedy, and more, Shin Hyun Been is anticipated to infuse the role with confident, lively, and charming energy.

The previously released stills highlight Shin Hyun Been’s expanded acting range, showcasing her ability to embody both the cool confidence of a skilled team leader and the charming warmth of her bright smile. This versatility has heightened expectations that she will deliver another standout performance.

The production team of Cinderella at 2 AM has stated that Shin Hyun Been’s new look and diverse acting will make the show well worth fans’ time. They expressed hope that viewers will be excited to see how she injects fresh energy into the romantic comedy genre. The series is set to premiere on August 24 at 9 PM KST, 5:30 PM IST. The drama’s production team praised the on-screen partnership between Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been, noting that their acting teamwork was truly impressive. They highlighted how the duo not only looked fantastic together but also showcased a chemistry that truly shone.

