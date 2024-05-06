Priyanka Chopra wants to be daughter Malti Marie's 'safe space'; 'That's how my mom raised me'

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying the warm reception of her latest documentary WOMB (Women of My Billion) which she has produced. This gender narrative set in the times of COVID-19 chronicles the real story of women’s rights advocate and activist Srishti Bakshi and her 3800km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir over 240 days where she met different women across all age groups and documented their stories.

Recently while speaking about the same, Priyanka Chopra shared a take from her life as well where she opened up on what she wants her daughter Malti Marie to feel like growing up.

What does Priyanka Chopra want Malti Marie to feel?

Chopra has been a longtime social advocate alongside her mainstream showbiz career. She has held the position of brand ambassador for several global and impactful initiatives around children and women. While speaking to India Today, Priyanka opened up about her motherhood phase and how she’s carrying forward the advice her mother Madhu Chopra gave her.

She shared, “I think children are not born to us, they are born through us to have their own lives. And that's how my parents raised me and my mom raised me. And, you know, she always said that I'm your safe space. That's what I want to be for Malti, her safe space, and let her do whatever she wants.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Priyanka further spoke about the WOMB documentary and admitted that she feels people in positions and power have the privilege of being a spokesperson. She said, “I think these are hard stories to see and watch. But these are also stories of hope. And I hope that when you are browsing your OTT platform and wondering what to watch, you come across this title and decide to give it a chance.”

The Don actress admitted that WOMB will be hard to watch as it revolves around violence against women but it will be the same survivors who will make you think that you can do anything. “Because if they can do that, we can too”, PeeCee added. WOMB enjoys an IMDb rating of 8.1/10 and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares aww-dorable glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie playing with spirals