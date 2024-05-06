‘We’re Older Now’: Rebel Wilson Shares New Update On Potential Pitch Perfect 4 Movie

Fans of the movie Pitch Perfect are you there? We feel your pain, It's been over six years since Universal Pictures last released a movie from the highly popular franchise, while our hopes had been pretty much non-existent for more sequels to arrive,

Although it may seem bleak, there's always hope, as the saying goes. Rebel Wilson has just provided an exciting update regarding the development of Pitch Perfect 4. The main characters of the film are all successful movie stars in Hollywood today.

What's the latest scoop on Pitch Perfect 4?

The film was a huge success when it came out in 2012 and was a massive breakout career moment for Rebel Wilson. When she came on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, she gave some news about the future of the franchise.

The popular star apparently doesn’t know what is being planned in terms of the story, but she’s hopeful Universal will pull off a continuation of the super-hit film.

Further details about the hold-up on Pitch Perfect 4

Fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise were heartbroken when there was literally no news about the film. The last film in the trilogy made nearly half as much as the first sequel and was poorly received in comparison to the other installments.

Moreover, Wilson has shared that Universal almost replaced the main cast for younger actresses in the third movie, which was disappointing for actresses like her and co-actors like Brittany Snow.

However, even though we haven’t seen more Pitch Perfect movies, in 2022, a spinoff series for Adam DeVine’s character, Bumper In Berlin, was released. The series is available to stream with a Peacock subscription.

Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson is currently promoting her memoir, Rebel Rising, which released in April, 2024.

