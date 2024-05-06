Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Timberwolves on May 6?

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals tonight and after losing game 1, the pressure is on the home team. The Nuggets didn’t have a 100% fit Jamal Murray in game 1 but in a piece of good news for the fans of Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is not on the injury list for game 2 at Ball Arena in Denver.

Nikola Jokic is in the running to win the MVP award this season and he has been a walking triple-double machine for the Nuggets through the season. The defending champion has been averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9 assists per game in the regular season as he looks to win his second title with the Nuggets.

Will Nikola Jokic Play Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tonight?

If there are no last-minute injury concerns, Nikola Jokic is all set to suit up for the Nuggets in game 2 at Ball Arena against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Serbian superstar averaged 28.3 points, 16.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists in 5 games against the LA Lakers as the Nuggets decimated them 4-1 and he continued his form in game 1 against Timberwolves but couldn't get the team over the finish line. Jokic scored 32 points, collected 8 rebounds, and provided 9 assists in a losing cause.

Can Jokic Lead the Nuggets to a Win in Game 2?

Nikola Jokic is doing his best in every game that he plays for the Nuggets but the superstar can’t do it always on his own. The supporting cast will have to step up against a very strong Timberwolves team that is determined to make it to the Conference Finals and considered as second favorite to win the NBA title behind the Boston Celtics.

