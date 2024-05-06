WATERBOMB SINGAPORE 2024: BamBam, Sandara Park, BIBI, Kwon Eunbi, and more announced as performers; check dates

GOT7’s BamBam, BIBI, 2NE1’s Sandara Park, ex-IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi, and more K-pop artists will take over the WATERBOMB SINGAPORE 2024 stage. South Korea’s popular summer festival Waterbomb is making its way in Singapore for the very first time and the performers' lineup is igniting excitement among the fans.

BamBam, Sandara Park, BIBI, and more K-pop artists announced as first wave of performers for WATERBOMB SINGAPORE 2024

On May 6, WATERBOM SINGAPORE 2024’s official social media page announced the first wave of performers who will set the stage ablaze with their electrifying performances.

GOT7 member BamBam, 2NE1’s Sandara Park, former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi, soloist BIBI, and three-piece girl group VIVIZ have been confirmed among the K-pop performers list.

In addition, former CLC member Sorn, who is currently a popular Thai pop star will also grace the stage. Also joining the star-studded lineup, are South Korean rapper Kid Milli and Street Woman Fighter Season 2 famed dance crew TEAM BEBE (led by Bada Lee).

Singaporean artists like lullaboy, ALYPH, and Haven are also scheduled to perform at the first Waterbomb festival in their home country. More acts will be announced with time.

More details about Singapore's first Waterbomb festival

The summer music festival is set to commence on August 24 at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach and will conclude on the following day, August 25. Pre-sale standard tickets for Singapore-based UOB cardholders are now available to purchase via KKday. 2-day pass tickets will be available from May 10, 10 am local time.

Advertisement

Alongside the on-stage activities, fans can look forward to exploring the seaside village while delving into a variety of food and drink options. There will be also some summer-themed games installed for the crowd to try their hands at.

WATERBOMB SINGAPORE 2024 has been organized by Evergreen Group Holdings and Viu Scream Dates. Just like its popular South Korean counterpart, Waterbomb Singapore is also expected to offer fans diverse live music blended with K-pop, hip-hop, EDM, and Electronic dance genres.

The final line-up for the festival is yet to be announced. According to inside reports, a total of 10 South Korean artists will grace the stage accompanied by regional performers and DJs.

Meanwhile, BamBam, BIBI, Kwon Eunbi, and Sandara Park, all have first-hand experience of performing in South Korea’s Waterbomb festivals. Hence, fans can anticipate great live musical treats from them.

