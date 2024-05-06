In a surprise appearance at The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix, Kim Kardashian initially faced a hostile welcome from the live audience. As host Kevin Hart introduced the reality TV mogul to deliver a "special toast," audible boos rang out from attendees at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

"Alright, alright," Kardashian repeated, attempting to quell the jeers as she took the stage. The mocking welcome foreshadowed the dating rumors and controversial subjects she would broach moments later.

Firing back at Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady dating speculation

Once the crowd settled, Kardashian wasted no time addressing the elephant in the room—widespread gossip that she had struck up a romantic relationship with the newly single Brady following his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

"Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not; I'd just release the tape," she quipped, making an overt reference to her infamous 2007 sex tape scandal.

The Boston Globe reports that Brady and Kardashian were spotted together at businessman Michael Rubin's A-list party in the Hamptons last July, fueling rampant speculation about their connection. Sources had initially denied any dating between the pair.

Kim Kardashian’s edgy roast draws cheers and gasps

As her set continued, Kardashian proved undeterred by the rocky start, unleashing a volley of spicy punchlines that ultimately won over the audience. She drew howls of laughter by likening Brady to her transgender step-parent Caitlyn Jenner.

"You remind me too much of my stepdad now," she jabbed. "Part of me thinks you would try to undress me, just to try on my clothes."

In a more somber moment, Kardashian made an oblique reference to her father Robert Kardashian's infamous role in defending O.J. Simpson in his 1995 murder trial.

Just weeks after Simpson's death in December, she stated, "Honestly, it's hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have defended former football players."

The controversial comment elicited a mix of groans and cheers from an audibly divided crowd.

Parting shot at Tom Brady's post-NFL future

Wrapping up her comedic cameo, Kardashian offered Brady both encouragement and playful mockery as he navigated his retirement from professional football.

"Retirement isn't easy. It can be a lot like a bad breakup," she sympathized. "So I'll give you the same advice that I give all my exes: Good luck knowing the best is behind you. Congratulations, Tom."

As Kardashian returned to her seat, thunderous applause filled the arena, a far cry from the boos that greeted her a short time earlier.

