Was Kim Kardashian Booed On Tom Brady's Roast on Netflix? Here's What We Know

Kim Kardashian is one of the most influential people in the industry. Her reality show and her business ventures have always been the talk of the internet. Her popularity as a celebrity is very significant globally.

On Sunday night, Kim Kardashian appeared on Netflix's The Roast Of Tom Brady. As per The Hollywood Reporter, when the reality show star took the podium, she was met with rather mixed reactions from the attendees. Read ahead to know more about it.

Kim Kardashian gets booed during Tom Brady’s roast

Kevin Heart called the business mogul on the stage and people started cheering Kim when she took the podium with a glass filled with champagne in her hand. As she said, “I know a lot of people make fun of your height.” addressing Hart, the cheers soon turned into her being booed.

Kim paused as she gave a look to the audience. While giving a little laugh, she said, “All right, all right, all right.” We could also hear Kevin Hart saying, “Whoa, whoa.” Kim later continued with the roast she had planned to deliver.

Kim Kardashian gets booed during the LA Rams football game

This is not the first time the reality star met with booes from the audience. The reality star faced this audience reaction back in 2022.

As per Daily Mail, she was in attendance during the LA Rams vs Dallas Cowboys game in Los Angeles with her son Saint. People booed at the reality star when the camera had panned from John Legend, who was also in attendance during to game, to her.

Many people including actor Stephen Amell and Bethenny Frankel tweeted about this incident as well.

