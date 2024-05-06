PIC: Actor Dharmendra is all smiles as he reunites with his ‘purane yaar’ Ranjeet and Avtar Gill

Dharmendra is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. The veteran has appeared in more than 300 films to date in his long-standing career. He is fondly known as Garam Dharam. The actor is very much active on social media and keeps his fans and followers updated. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a picture with his old actor friends.

Dharam Paaji with Ranjeet and Avtar Gill

Dharmendra took to Instagram and shared a happy reunion picture with his actor friends Ranjeet and Avtar Gill. In the photo, the trio can be seen posing and radiating joyfully.

Dharam Paaji captioned the post, "Goli, ………..Gill …..yaar purane ….. achaanak mill jaateey hain jab ….".

Actor Avtar Gill was quick to react to the post as he commented, "Love you bhaji & eternally grateful." Fans also showered love on the trio.

Veteran actor Dharmendra on the work front

Dharmendra featured in films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Phool Aur Patthar, Devar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, The Burning Train, Life in a Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and others that have left an indelible mark in the hearts of cinephiles.

Last year, he was seen portraying the role of Kanwal Randhawa in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-led rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He was last seen in the 2024 science fiction romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, he played the role of Shahid's grandfather. Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor played the roles of a robot and a robotic expert, respectively. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, they also wrote the dialogue and screenplay of the film.

Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the romantic drama was released under the production banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

