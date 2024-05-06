The "Roast of Tom Brady" on Netflix saw the legendary quarterback subjected to an onslaught of raunchy jokes, but one quip about Robert Kraft hit a nerve. During his set, comedian Jeff Ross referenced the 2019 incident where Robert Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitution, drawing an angry reaction from Brady.

"Tom became a Patriot, moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft's office and said 'I'm the best decision your organization has ever made,'" Ross joked. "Would you like a massage?"

Ross playfully blew a kiss in Kraft's direction and exclaimed, "I Love Robet Kraft!" The joke hinted at the massage parlor controversy that had surrounded the Patriots owner three years earlier.

Tom Brady Shuts Down Kraft Joke: "Don't Say That Again"

The attempted humor clearly crossed a line for Brady, who shot up from his seat with a stern rebuke. "Don't say that s**t again," the visibly irritated quarterback told Ross, smiling through gritted teeth.

While Kraft initially pleaded not guilty, the charges were ultimately dismissed in 2020 after a judge ruled the surveillance video inadmissible.

Robert Kraft Apologized for "Disappointing" Actions

At the time, Kraft issued a public apology, stating: "I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard."

He added, "Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being."

While the charges raised serious ethical questions, the Patriots owner maintained his innocence and promised to "regain your confidence and respect" through future actions.

Ex-Wife Jokes Don't Faze Tom Brady

Interestingly, Brady showed no outward reaction to numerous jokes about his recent divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Both host Kevin Hart and Ross took raunchy shots at the split, with Hart even accusing Brady of using glamour photos for his "sext life."

But the seven-time Super Bowl champion remained relatively stoic through those barbs, only speaking up when Ross crossed what was apparently a line regarding his former boss and friend Kraft.

The Roast of Tom Brady Holds Nothing Back

From his four-game Deflategate suspension to his ill-fated retirement U-turn, no aspect of Brady's personal life or playing career was off-limits during the roast.

Comedians, athletes and celebrities alike took turns skewering the NFL icon, showcasing the notoriously brutal "insult comedy" format where anything goes in the name of laughs.

Despite taking numerous punches, Brady's strongest response was to the alleged low blow regarding Kraft's controversial history. Although he laughed off jokes about his personal life, the mention of the massage parlor seemed to hit a nerve.

