Uncle Samsik is an upcoming K-drama that will be released soon in the coming days. Many new teasers and posters for the show are being unveiled, creating anticipation among fans. The K-pop star, Tiffany Young from the girl group Girls' Generation, or SNSD, is also starring in the show, and her character specs have been revealed.

SNSD's Tiffany's teaser photos for Uncle Samsik have been released

A few days back, the production team of Uncle Samsik released the stills for the K-drama featuring Tiffany Young. The artist from the K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation has been cast in the show, and she will be taking up a key role. She will be playing the character named Rachel Jung, who will be playing an important part in the story.

The artist is dressed sophistically in the images, taking the audience back to the early 90s. With formal clothing, along with scarves and gloves, the artist appears in stunning looks constantly. Furthermore, her character is the Director of the All Bright Foundation, which plays a crucial role in the plot. Not much about her character's background has been revealed, which creates curiosity among fans.

More about Uncle Samsik

The plot of the upcoming series follows the titular character, Uncle Samsik, who is also known as Park Doo Chil, and who always has three meals a day, even during an ongoing war in the country. On the other hand, Kim San, who is an elite member of society and is from the Korean Military Academy, wishes to create a world where everyone lives a comfortable life. The two contrasting views and situations can develop into a unique storyline that will be interesting to witness.

Apart from Tiffany Young, the cast ensemble also includes Song Kang Ho, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jin Ki Joo, Seo Hyun Woo, Byun Yo Han, Joo Jin Mo, Tiffany Young, Yoo Jae Myung, and more. The show is directed and written by Shin Yeon Shick, and it is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes.

Hailed by Disney, the K-drama is produced by Slingshot Studio, and it will premiere on May 15, 2024, on the streaming platform.

Are you excited for the upcoming show?

