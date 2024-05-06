ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, MJ and more ring in early Parents' Day with Billlie's Moon Sua; give a nod to late member Moonbin

ASTRO members recently celebrated Parent's Day by treating their families, including late member Moonbin's younger sister, Billlie's Moon Sua, to a heartwarming dinner outing. Yoon Sanha shared the joyous moments on Instagram, posting photos of the group enjoying quality time together.

ASTRO’s early Parent’s Day celebrations

On May 5, the members of the K-pop group ASTRO marked a heartwarming celebration in honor of Parents' Day, treating their families to a delightful dinner outing. Sanha, the group's youngest member, took to Instagram to document the special occasion, sharing a series of endearing snapshots from their gathering at a local restaurant.

Among the attendees were Cha Eun Woo, JinJin, and MJ with not only their parents but also Moon Sua, the younger sister of their late bandmate Moonbin and a member of the group Billlie. In a touching caption accompanying the photos, Sanha expressed gratitude to their parents, acknowledging their unwavering support and love.

Take a look at Sanha’s post below;

The images captured the joyous atmosphere as the ASTRO members walked hand-in-hand with their families, sharing laughter and cherished moments together. What was particularly heartening for the fans was the inclusion of Moon Sua, exhibiting the enduring bond between ASTRO and their late member Moonbin, who remains deeply missed by both the group and their fans, AROHAs. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Adding another heartfelt gesture, Sanha tagged Moonbin's Instagram handle on their group photo, which resonated deeply with fans, eliciting a flood of emotional responses. Netizens expressed admiration for the genuine camaraderie within ASTRO, noting the significance of their unity and the warmth exuded by their shared celebration.

Advertisement

ASTRO members cheer for Billlie’s first fan concert

Earlier on May 4, ASTRO members Cha Eun Woo, Sanha, JinJin, and MJ showed camaraderie as they came in support of late member Moonbin's sister and Billlie member Moon Sua's first-ever fan concert, Your B, I'm B (Billlie've You). Held at the Myeonghwa Live Hall in Yeongdeungpo Gu, Seoul, the concert marked a significant milestone for Billlie, signaling their concert debut in Korea since their debut in 2021.

Excitement filled the air as fans eagerly anticipated the full-group performance, with Moon Sua and Suhyeon returning to active participation. Adding to the star-studded affair, ASTRO members attended the event, visibly enjoying the concert and cheering enthusiastically, particularly for Moon Sua. They even shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) capturing the moment, highlighting the support and solidarity among the ASTRO members.

Take a look at ASTRO’s post for Moon Sua here:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Remembering Moonbin: From Boys Over Flower to The Mermaid Prince; looking back at late ASTRO member's acting journey