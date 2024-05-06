Kate Hudson recently featured her daughter Rani on her Instagram stories. The Fool’s Gold actress recently shared a snap from her day out with Rani on her Instagram stories.

Kate Hudson’s day out with daughter Rani

Kate Hudson is known to feature her kids regularly on her Instagram. The How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days actress recently featured her youngest daughter Rani Rose on her Instagram. The photo was from a day out that the mother-daughter duo were having recently.

In the story, the Bride Girls actress even adorably added a little text saying, Mommy’s Girl in pink italics.

The 45-year-old actress is a mother to 3 kids. Ryder Russel Robinson, 20 years old. Bingham Hawn, 12, and finally Rani Rose, 5 years old.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in 2022, the actress opened up on her experience of co-parenting her three children with three different men. The Something Borrowed actress remarked that their family unit is pretty strong despite the unconventional approach in that interview.

Kate Hudson’s new career phase as a singer

Kate Hudson has had a pretty successful career as an actor in the early 21st century. The actress was part of some of the most beloved rom-coms of that era. She was also nominated at the Academy Awards for her role in Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous, a role for which she also won the Golden Globes Award that same year.

For the past decade or so, the beloved actress had taken a backseat, doing a few major roles from time to time and focusing more on her children. However, now the Glass Onion actress is ready to return to the big stage again this time as a singer.

"I love music. I've loved music my entire life. It was my first love, and I've been writing music my whole life," the Almost Famous actress told Jimmy Fallon in a recent appearance on his talk show.

Hudson had almost given up on making music professionally until she found herself confined to her own devices during the pandemic. The isolation led her to explore her lifelong dream which has culminated into her first album titled Glorious, which is set to debut on May 17, 2024.

