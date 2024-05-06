Met Gala 2024: When Alia Bhatt revealed her wish to wear ‘Gucci-inspired saree' to fashion's biggest night

Alia Bhatt is not just known for her acting talent and acclaimed movies, but also for her style. The actress has consistently made fashion statements, especially with her sarees. From the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to various international events, Alia has shined by wearing gorgeous drapes.

Alia is now gearing up to grace the Met Gala 2024 after making her debut in a pearl-drenched gown last year. It’s the perfect time to revisit the moment when Alia revealed that she would love to wear a “Gucci-inspired saree” to the Met Gala.

Alia Bhatt once expressed her wish to wear a ‘Gucci-inspired saree’ to the Met Gala

In an interview with Elle US Magazine in 2023, Alia Bhatt shared her love for a chiffon saree, calling it more comfortable than jeans and a t-shirt.

Expressing a saree’s comfort level, Alia stated, “Whoever invented the saree was a genius: it’s meant for our weather in India because it’s airy and light, and you feel like you’re enveloped by a cloud. Your mood can go from zero to hero the minute you put one on. The saree does it all at once: it has softness, femininity, and s*x appeal. It encompasses everything.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Revealing her dream outfit for the Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night, Alia said, “It would be a dream to help design a Gucci-inspired saree and wear it to a massive event like the Met Gala.”

Advertisement

More about Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala

Alia Bhatt jetted off to New York on May 4 to attend the Met Gala 2024, which is scheduled for May 6. It will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year’s theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, while the guests will follow the dress code The Garden of Time. The event is set to be graced by renowned personalities from all across the world.

While Alia stole the spotlight with her Prabal Gurung gown made of 100,000 pearls during her debut appearance last year, it will be interesting to see if she wears a saree on this occasion.

ALSO READ: Looking back at Alia Bhatt’s 5 viral moments from her stunning debut ahead of Met Gala 2024