BLACKPINK's Rosé seemingly confirms absence from MET Gala 2024; bids goodbye to New York in new update

BLACKPINK member Rosé is known for being a fashion icon who often graces many events, representing global luxury brands. The singer has previously attended the famous Met Gala event, stealing the limelight with her angelic beauty. While fans eagerly anticipate her return to the lavish fashion event, it looks like she might skip it this year.

BLACKPINK's Rosé bids goodbye to New York hinting at absence from Met Gala 2024

On May 6, Rosé took to her Instagram and shared a story from New York. The photo captured her hand, donning an elegant ring, in the backdrop of the rainy NYC streets. However, what caught the netizens’ attention was the caption she penned alongside the photo. Rosé wrote, “Bye NYC, until next time xx”.

As she bids farewell to the city, it seems like the singer is skipping this year’s Met Gala, which is scheduled on May 6, 6 pm ET (May 7, 3:30 am IST)

On this day, the GONE singer also delighted fans with some snippets from her day out with bandmate Jennie. From gossiping on the rainy streets of New York to having a cozy meal together, the duo set major friendship goals in the photos. Fans are also expecting to see Jennie's presence at Met Gala 2024.

More about Rosé's Met Gala debut in 2021

In 2021, Rosé became a trailblazer, attending her first Met Gala alongside BLACKPINK’s predecessor 2NE1’s CL. She graced the extravagant fashion event looking stunning in a chic yet minimalistic ensemble. She sported a black mini dress with a white bow paired with diamond earrings and a unique black neckpiece.

In 2023, her bandmate Jennie made her Met Gala debut. However, the idol wasn’t seen at the venue. Despite much anticipation, Rosé seems to be skipping this year’s Met Gala evening as well.

Who is Rosé?

Rosé is a member of BLACKPINK, a K-pop band known as the ‘biggest girl group in the world right now’. In 2016, she made her debut as a member alongside Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa.

In 2021, she also stepped into a solo career with the album R comprising two songs - On The Ground and GONE, both of which went on to shatter many records.

In 2023, she expired her indicula contract with YG Entertainment alongside the other members. However, she hasn’t yet followed in the footsteps of Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa to establish her own label.

