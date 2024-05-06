Snowdrop family: BLACKPINK's Jisoo thanks Jung Hae In for cheering her during zombie-drama Influenza's filming with food truck
BLACKPINK's Jisoo conveyed her thanks to Snowdrop co-star Jung Hae In for sending a food truck on Influenza set to show his support for her.
BLACKPINK's Jisoo received a surprise from her Snowdrop co-actor Jung Hae In on the set of her upcoming drama Influenza. The One Spring Night actor sent a food truck to the filming site of the drama to show his support for Jisoo. The idol expressed her gratitude on social media to Jung Hae In. Jisoo and Jung Hae In worked together in the melodrama Snowdrop which was released in 2021.
BLACKPINK's Jisoo enjoys croffle sent on sets of Influenza by Snowdrop co-actor Jun Hae In
On May 6, Jung Hae In sent a food truck on Influenza's set to show his love and support for BLACKPINK member Jisoo. The food truck was covered with Jisoo's photos and he also cheered for the upcoming zombie drama and the staff. Jisoo took to Instagram and thanked Jung Hae In. She wrote, "Even the croffle, yum yum". She also added a wordplay and wrote 'Protect Yeong Ro'. Yeong Ro is her character's name from Snowdrop and 'protect' in Korean sounds like Suho which is Jung Hae In's character.
More about Influenza
Influenza is a fantasy zombie thriller which will be starring Jisoo, Park Jung Min and Kim Joon Han. Jisoo will be playing the role of Young Ju who is a rookie and is new to society. She has a hard time understanding her feelings especially when her boyfriend breaks up with her as he enlists for his military service. Confused with the situation, she sets out on a journey to meet her boyfriend but soon discovers that there is a zombie outbreak.
Who are Jisoo and Jung Hae In?
Jisoo is the vocalist of the K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK. She made her debut as an actor when she was still a trainee and appeared in music videos. Her first drama was Snowdrop in which she took the main role along with Jung Hae In. She will be appearing in Influenza and Omniscient Reader.
Jung Hae In debuted in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then the actor has starred in many unconventional roles like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. would be taking on the lead role in the upcoming romantic comedy Mom's Friend's Son. Jung So Min will be playing the lead along with him in the project.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat