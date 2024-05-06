Tom Brady Roasts Kim Kardashian With Brutal Kanye West Joke In Netflix Special

Revenge is a dish best served scorching hot, as Kim Kardashian learned when Tom Brady turned the roasting flames back on her during the retired quarterback's Netflix comedy special.

While Kardashian's surprise cameo drew boos before she poked fun at dating rumors and likened Brady to Caitlyn Jenner, the NFL legend saved his most brutal zingers for last.

Tom Brady's Kanye West gag at Kim Kardashian steals the show

As the evening drew to a close, Brady reminisced about Kardashian's nervous energy when she first took the stage. However, the reason he gave for her apparent jitters stole the show and left Kardashian with a reaction some are calling "kinda hot."

"I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight…not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad," Brady quipped, drawing a thunderous mix of groans and cheers from the audience.

The razzing referred to Kardashian's chaotic past with her ex-husband Kanye West, who has engaged in a series of erratic public behavior and social media outbursts since their divorce.

Tom Brady roasts back…

While Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Robert Kraft, and Rob Gronkowski took amusing shots at the seven-time Super Bowl winner, Brady dished it back just as hard. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The NFL legend laughed along from the sidelines as his former New England Patriots teammates Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Rodney Harrison, Willie McGinest, Matt Light, and Nate Solder were among those in attendance. Even Patriots owner Robert Kraft and ex-coach Bill Belichick paid tribute to the soon-to-be Hall of Famer.

But Brady saved his most scathing roasts for a few select targets. He mocked fellow quarterback Peyton Manning's post-playing career, quipping, "Thank you so much for coming out to L.A. ...I know sometimes you live in Denver and sometimes in Louisiana, but you'll always live in my shadow."

To host Kevin Hart, Brady cracked, "I've heard people talk about me having bad knees. You know, my knees are so fucked up, Kevin, because I spent so many goddamn hours on the floor begging Netflix to get [Dave] Chappelle to host this."

But Brady's harshest rib was reserved for his longtime coach, Belichick, stating, "Everybody asked me which ring is my favorite. I used to say the next one, but now that I'm retired, my favorite ring is the camera that caught coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl's house at 6 a.m..."

He continued, "You know, we've been through so much and after two decades, I finally had to admit that all along it was you. You're the reason for the Patriots dynasty because you Bill Belichick, you are a true coaching genius. I mean, you had to choose between an aging injured, overpaid Drew Bledsoe and a young healthy minimum-wage superstar. I could have got a fucking coach from Foxborough High School to make that decision...I've been out of the game for a minute. So I'm curious, how many Super Bowl Rings have you won since I left?"

Among the other bold-faced names in attendance were Ben Affleck, Jim Gaffigan, Amanda Kloots, Richard Kind, Chelsea Handler, and Dane Cook, along with NFL pros Rob Gronkowski (who also wound up as the butt of many of the evening’s jokes), Randy Moss, Rodney Harrison, Julian, Edelman, and Matt Light.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast Takes Surprising Turn With Controversial 9/11 Joke