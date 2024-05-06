Donovan Mitchell Contract Breakdown, Salary and Net Worth

Donovan Mitchell, born September 7, 1996, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Affectionately called "Spida," he entered the professional league in 2017 after being drafted.

He's a four-time NBA All-Star who played college basketball at Louisville. Donovan Sr. and Nicole, his parents, raised him; his father is an employee of the New York Mets.

In both basketball and baseball, Mitchell star-shined during his high school career. His physicality standing at 6 '3", weighing 215 lb, and dynamic guard position, have fostered his acclaimed successes, such as winning the Slam Dunk Contest.

His domineering gameplay has made him a significant asset to the Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell’s Contract

Mitchell's contract is active with the Cleveland Cavaliers until the 2024-25 season, extending to the 2025-26 season, given that he opts for the player option.

The Utah Jazz was his previous team, with whom he signed a 5-year contract extension worth $163 million in 2020, before his trade to the Cavaliers in 2022.

In line with the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement, Mitchell can ink a 4-year contract extension with the Cavaliers worth $200 million, expected to occur this offseason.

Cavaliers owner, Dan Gilbert, is optimistic about Mitchell signing the extension and shares, "We think he will extend."

On the matter, Mitchell's response doesn't scream commitment yet. He said, "I'll handle that when it comes," and added that his current focus is on "a lot of things...outside of that right now."

Donovan Mitchell’s Salary

Donovan Mitchell is set to earn a salary of $32,600,060 for the 2023-2024 season. Here's a breakdown of Spida’s expected earnings for future seasons:

YEAR SALARY 2021-22 $28,103,500 2022-23 $30,913,750 2023-24 $33,162,030 2024-25 $35,410,310 2025-26 $37,096,620

Donovan Mitchell secured a lucrative five-year $163 million max contract with the Utah Jazz on November 23, 2020. This contract included an important provision, a player option for the 2025-26 season.

Over the remaining three years of the contract, Donovan Mitchell's guaranteed earnings amount to $104,545,020 with an average yearly salary of $34,848,340.

Donovan Mitchell’s Net Worth

Donovan Mitchell boasts a net worth of $20 million, much of which he earned as a prominent player for the Utah Jazz.

Hailing from Elmsford, N.Y., Mitchell now plays as the main scorer for the Cavaliers, following his five successful seasons with the Jazz playing alongside Rudy Gobert. Prior to his professional career, he developed his skills at the University of Louisville.

In his debut All-Star season, Mitchell recorded averages of 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and .3 assists, leading an impressive performance in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. With his exceptional scoring, Mitchell joined the exclusive group of players, including Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson, to have scored 50 or more in two playoff series games.

Donovan Mitchell Endorsement

Donovan Mitchell has been partnering with Adidas for his sneaker endorsement since he started his career. His sports collaboration with the brand has birthed four signature sneaker designs, with a fifth to be launched in 2023.

In his own words during an interview with Slam Online, Mitchell shared his gratitude for the opportunity. He initially didn’t expect to secure such a deal so early in his career and admits it was an obvious choice to partner with Adidas. He looks forward to continuing his representation with the brand for a significant period.

Mitchell’s lineup of signature shoes includes D.O.N. Issue #1 through #5. In addition to Adidas, he works with numerous other brands and intellectual properties, creating special, limited-edition color versions of his sneakers.

Donovan Mitchell's Charity Work

Donovan Mitchell, who is at the top of his game, believes in giving back to society. For this reason, he established the SPIDACARES Foundation.

The foundation's mission, as described on its website, is to boost physical wellness, mental health, ethical behavior, self-assurance, and excellent sportsmanship by backing youth programs and sports.

The SPIDACARES presents grants and scholarships to students in need who exemplify determination over negativity, hard work, empathy, and leadership, values that Donovan holds dear.

On Sunday in Game 7, Donovan Mitchell turned the tide for the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 39-point game, preventing a possible franchise-altering loss. The Cavaliers triumphed over the Orlando Magic with a 106-94 victory, moving forward in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The last time the Cavaliers moved forward in the playoffs without James was when they beat the New Jersey Nets in a best-of-five first-round series, three games to two, before falling to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the conference semifinals.

The Cavaliers managed to catch up even after the Magic led 49-31 with 4:17 remaining in the first half. The NBA started recording play-by-play data in 1997 and since then, this is the largest lead blown in a Game 7.

