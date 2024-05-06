Unseen Footage Shows Tanga Loa's Botched WWE Backlash 2024 Debut

This year's edition of WWE Backlash received a fantastic response from the French crowd, who displayed their incredible support with loud cheers and endless energy throughout the event. The pay-per-view kicked off with a Tag Team street fight match between The Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and debuting Tama Tonga going up against veterans Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

In addition to Tama Tonga, another new Bloodline member, Tanga Loa, debuted and interfered in the match, influencing the result of the match in The Bloodline's favor. However, Tanga Loa's debut was not smooth.

As per the widely circulated viral fan footage, Tanga Loa botched his debut while getting in the squared circle. When Owens was about to pin Tama Tonga for three counts, Tanga Loa showed up from under the ring, pulling the referee out of the ring. Because of the botch, the timing of the interference looked odd. Loa emerged to the ring a little late, and due to the mistiming when he dragged and threw the referee outside the ring, he landed awkwardly.

As it was a street fight, there was no disqualification. Loa picked up a steel step and hit both Owens and Orton, allowing The Bloodline to take advantage in the match. Once the family stable won, the three men celebrated the victory in the ring.

Check the video here:

Who Is Tanga Loa?

Tanga Loa is not a familiar name among WWE fans, but he is well-known to the NJPW fans. The newly joined Bloodline member wrestled in Japan for eight years, starting in 2016. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga were a tag team and members of the popular faction Bullet Club. They won the IWGP Tag Team Championship seven times together, making them a formidable duo and a significant danger to WWE's Tag Team division.

Loa is a second-generation professional wrestler. His father is Tonga Fifita, better known as Haku or Meng to wrestling fans, who is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, wrestling in both WWE and WCW. Loa had a nervous and botched debut at WWE Backlash, but he has the potential and experience to make a big impact in WWE.

