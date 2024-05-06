Barroz release date OUT: Mohanlal starrer fantasy flick to release in theaters on Onam 2024

Mohanlal is all geared up to release his much-awaited fantasy film Baaroz after being delayed for a few years. The movie starring the complete actor himself also marks his debut directorial, making it all the more special.

Taking it to his own official Instagram handle, the actor shared a new official look from the film. The new poster featuring Mohanlal also specified the release date as September 12, 2024, coinciding with Onam this year.

Check out the official post for Barroz by Mohanlal

The film Baaroz starring Mohanlal in the lead role is an adaptation of the novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure written by director Jijo Punnoose. The movie tells the story of a treasure guardian called Barroz who has been protecting the hidden treasure of Vasco da Gama for 400 years. While the spirit guardian protects it, he has been entrusted only to give the treasure to a true descendant of Gama.

The film also has an additional cast of actors like Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, Guru Somasundaram, and many more in key roles. Although the movie began production in 2021 with Jijo Punnoose penning the screenplay, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the shoot.

This further led to the film’s delay along with several changes in the story, screenplay, and cast. TK Rajeev Kumar and Mohanlal himself penned the re-writes which also led to Punnoose exiting the project. The movie was shot in 3D with Lydian Nadhaswaram composing the music and Mark Kilian handling the scores. The movie was initially supposed to be released in March this year but had to be postponed.

More about Mohanlal’s lineups

Mohanlal is set to play lead roles in various Malayalam films and his lineup of films is pretty much exciting. With the much-anticipated L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran coming along the way, the actor is currently also shooting for the tentatively titled film L360.

Besides these, the actor is already part of director Jeethu Joseph’s two-part film franchise titled Ram which also features actress Trisha Krishnan in a leading role. Moreover, the actor is likely to play a cameo role in the Vishnu Manchu film Kannappa.

ALSO READ: Top 7 Malayalam action movies: Mammootty starrer Big B, Mohanlal’s Devaasuram to Prithviraj-Biju Menon’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum