Kaiju No 8 Chapter 107: Kafka Uses The Hoshina Style; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The anticipation for Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107 is palpable as fans eagerly await the continuation of the intense battle between Kafka Hibino and Kaiju No. 9. With Kafka having switched gears and landing a powerful blow against Kaiju No. 9, fans have been left on the edge of their seats as they wonder how No. 9 will respond. Chapter 107 is right around the corner with answers, so don’t miss the chapter and get the release date, expected plot and more here!

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107: Release date and where to read

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107 is scheduled to be released at 12:00 AM JST on Friday, May 10, 2024, as confirmed by the MANGAPlus website. For most international fans eagerly awaiting the new chapter, it will be available on Thursday morning. The exact time of availability may vary depending on the reader's region and time zone.

Readers can access Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107 through official sources such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Both Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first and latest three chapters of the series. However, Shonen Jump+ requires a paid subscription, granting readers access to the entire series.

Expected plot in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107

Kafka appears to have regained the upper hand in his battle against Kaiju No. 9, but it's probable that defeating No. 9 will require more than just a single decisive blow. This suggests that their battle is far from over, and rushing to a conclusion in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107 would be premature.

Additionally, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107 is expected to briefly check in with Mina, who is likely to regain consciousness following Kafka's intervention to rescue her. Despite her injuries, Mina may attempt to involve herself in the battle, eager to support Kafka in any way she can. However, Kafka will likely insist that she remain on the sidelines for her own safety, reassuring her that he can handle the situation.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 106 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 106, titled Mind, technique and body to the max!, continued where the previous chapter left off as Kafka began using Troop Style, Hand-to-Hand Combat against Kaiju No. 9, vowing to emerge victorious. Kafka delivers powerful blows that wreak havoc on the surrounding area.

However, Kaiju No. 9 appears relatively unaffected, with an obvious disparity in strength between them. Officers observing the battle remark on humanity's vulnerability in the face of such powerful opponents, noting that Troop Style was likely ineffective against Kaiju No. 9 as it possessed Isao's memories.

As the two Kaiju fight, Kaiju No. 9 demonstrates his familiarity with Kafka's fighting style, employing Troop Style to mirror and counter Kafka's moves. Making use of Isao's memories, Kaiju No. 9 begins predicting Kafka's actions with remarkable accuracy, as Isao was renowned as the strongest user of Troop Style even known to have perfected the method. With each exchange, Kaiju No. 9 taunts Kafka, expressing disappointment in his abilities.

Flashbacks in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 106 reveal a conversation between Kafka and Soshiro Hoshina, where Soshiro warns Kafka that relying solely on Troop Style against Kaiju No. 9, who possesses Isao's memories, would be ineffective. To overcome this, Soshiro teaches Kafka a variant of Troop Style infused with elements of the Hoshina Style, something that was a closely guarded secret to prevent Kaiju No. 9 from learning of it.

In the present, Kafka prepares a decisive attack, which Kaiju No. 9 confidently claims to anticipate. However, Kafka switches to the Hoshina Style variant of Troop Style, catching Kaiju No. 9 off guard. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 106 ends as Kafka uses the Troop Style Hand-to-Hand Combat: Third Form Alternative – Dual Aspect Strike, seemingly landing a significant blow on Kaiju No. 9.

For more updates on the battle between Kaiju No. 8 and Kaiju No. 9 in the Kaiju No. 8 manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

