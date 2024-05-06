The Secret Life of My Secretary: Top reasons to tune into Kim Young Kwang, Jin Ki Joo’s underrated office rom-com on 5 years of release

The Secret Life of My Secretary is a delightful romantic comedy centered around Do Min Ik (played by Kim Young Kwang), a challenging boss, and his secretary Jung Gal Hee (played by Jin Ki Joo). When Gal Hee gets mistaken for another person, she finds herself living a double life. As the series celebrates its 5th anniversary today on May 6, here are some compelling reasons why you shouldn't miss out on this charming office romance starring Kim Young Kwang and Jin Ki Joo.

5 Reasons why you shouldn't miss The Secret Life of My Secretary

Spectacular lead cast

Kim Young Kwang steps into the shoes of Do Min Yik, heading Team 1 at T&T Mobile Media. He's sharp but often proves to be a demanding boss, frequently summoning his secretary for minor tasks. Jin Ki Joo portrays Jung Gal Hee, his dutiful secretary who fulfills his requests without complaint, despite her blunt communication style. The authentic performances of the lead actors ensure a thoroughly enjoyable viewing experience.

Aligned with his character traits, Do Min Yik harbors a strong aversion to anything related to his physical well-being. Even minor collisions prompt him to rush to his doctor, Goo Seok Chan (portrayed by Kim Byung Choon), insisting on a battery of tests. However, following an attack, he develops prosopagnosia, or "face-blindness," impairing his ability to recognize faces. Despite this challenge, he undergoes significant personal growth, learning to cultivate kindness and displaying remarkable character development.

Jung Gal Hee proves herself as a capable secretary, tirelessly attending to her boss' every beck and call to ensure his needs are met promptly. Despite objections from her colleagues about her unorthodox approach, Jung Gal Hee surprises everyone by standing firmly by Do Min Ik's side when he grapples with prosopagnosia. Moreover, her newfound role in his double life brings them closer but with conflicts.

Iconic side cast

Veronica Park, portrayed by Kim Jae Kyung, has become an iconic figure in K-drama culture, with her memorable lines like "awesome! Bangawayo! Veronica Park yeo!" She's a must-see character, adding flair and humor to the series. As the CEO of Cine Park, a film production company, she excels in her professional life but leads an audacious and messy personal life.

Completing the lineup is Moo Jin Sung as Ki Dae Joo, Do Min Yik's best friend and the chief of Team 2 at T&T Mobile Media. With his talent, and warm and comforting personality, he is sure to win you over.

The emotional yet comforting chemistry

After Do Min Ik's life-altering accident leaves him unable to recognize faces, he leans heavily on his secretary, Jung Gal Hee, for support. Their bond deepens as they navigate his vision impairment together, blossoming into a profound romance. Min Ik's affection for Gal Hee stems from her genuine personality, and his sincere love enriches their connection.

Despite not being his initial type, Min Ik finds himself drawn to Gal Hee's humility and kindness. His sweet line, “Even if I go deaf, I’ll hear her. Even if I go blind, I’ll recognize her!” asserts he will recognize her anywhere. Their love story stands out because it evolves through mutual understanding and appreciation of each other's character.

The feel-good and enjoyable humor

This drama offers delightful moments of humor that sneak up on you, making it a joy to watch. The first few episodes are sprinkled with subtle jokes that will have you chuckling effortlessly. It's the kind of warm K-drama perfect for unwinding after a tiring day or giving you a little boost when you're feeling low.

The dual life of the Secretary

The main storyline revolves around Gal Hee leading a double life as Veronica Park following her boss' accident, yearning for the same recognition and appreciation she gives him. While her actions may not be entirely ethical, her desire for validation becomes relatable as she finally receives the acknowledgment she craves, albeit under false pretenses.

Witnessing Gal Hee navigate these moral complexities is intriguing, especially as her initially rude boss, Min Ik, begins to view her as more than just a secretary, showcasing significant character development. It's heartwarming to see their relationship evolve as both characters grow throughout the series.

