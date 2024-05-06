Ahead of his 41st birthday, Henry Cavill, known for his role in Justice League, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about embracing the next phase of his life. The stage is really going well for me right now," Cavill said, citing a sense of direction and purpose that he has gained. It's also with age that we gain wisdom, and the actor is ready to take on more responsibilities now that he's older.

With his role as Superman, roles in The Tudors, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Cavill has earned fans' affection. The British actor's lesser-known tidbits, however, provide greater insight into his life and interests.

1. He was almost cast for these roles

Twilight and Harry Potter were almost both starring Henry Cavill.

The Goblet of Fire film adaptation almost featured Cavill as beloved teen wizard Cedric Diggory. Diggory's tragic death doled out heartbreak to all Harry Potter fans.

In the end, Cavill was deemed just a little bit too old for the role. The movie was instead Robert Pattinson's break-out, which made it all the more bizarre when Pattinson was chosen again over Cavill for the role of Edward in Twilight. He was referred to by Stephanie Meyer as "her perfect Edward" and many fans wrote in to support his choice but as production delays continued, he became unfit for the role.

2. It was speculated that he would be in 50 Shades

During recent years, Cavill has played a slightly more mature character - Christian Grey of 50 Shades of Grey. There was no formal casting process for the movie but speculation and fervor among fans were high. It went viral when he joked about taking the lead in 50 Shades Darker until it turned out to be a joke.

3. Running is his go-to fitness

The Royal Marines Charitable Trust Fund is an important cause for Cavill, and he regularly participates in fundraising events. During October last year, he participated in the Gibraltar Rock Run, a steep uphill 5k course known for its brutal incline. With his famously ripped physique, it's no surprise that he's in great shape.

4. Grease's Sonny

Cavill's Britishness (or, technically, his not-being-American-ness) created controversy when he was cast as Superman. However, research reveals that he actually did have some experience with the accent, portraying Sonny in Grease. You can't get more American than that, even with a full cast of British actors.

5. He is an avid gamer

Probably the first thing you think of when you hear the words "single" and "player" in the same sentence as "Henry Cavill" is beautiful women, expensive clothes, and enormous hotel rooms. However, Skyrim would be a more accurate association. Yes, Cavill enjoys single-player video games, as well as all types of games.

Cavill almost didn't pick up the phone when he got the call saying he'd been cast as Superman because he was so caught up in World of Warcraft.

Speaking of Superman mishaps, Cavill believed he wouldn't get the role because he weighed an extra 20 pounds in the Lycra suit he had to wear for the audition. "Fat Cavill" was his nickname in high school.

6. Weird animals are his favorite

He indeed has a perfect body. In any case, he apparently is not the ideal husband - as a major supporter of Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, he might not be willing to combat vermin infestations.

In his native Jersey (the island in the English Channel, not the U.S. state), Cavill regularly campaigns and raises funds for the Trust. His website, CavillConservation.com, promotes the preservation of wildlife including pictures of him posing with giant bats and joining the "Gorilla family."

7. Films in the horror genre

Henry Cavill also ventured into the horror genre with films like Blood Creek, which isn't your typical psychological thriller. This movie features zombies, Nazis, and Cavill amid blood and gore, bravely trying to save characters in a spooky old barn.

8. Trying out for Bond

There are obvious parallels between Cavill's spy-thriller reboot, Man From U.N.C.L.E., and the James Bond franchise. It's absolutely natural to wonder what Cavill's relationship means, even though there are many valid differences. As a 22-year-old, he tried out for Bond but lost to Daniel Craig (a choice he wholeheartedly endorsed). Even so, he wouldn't necessarily turn down the role - he (and his ever-loyal fans) have expressed an interest.

9. Kal, his fluffy friend

The fluffy pal of Cavill, named Kal-El after Superman's real name, joined Cavill for his shoot in the Valley of Fire and sometimes even sneaks into a Jiu-Jitsu lesson.

