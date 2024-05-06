Akshay Kumar enjoys Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘grand spectacle’ Heeramandi amidst Jolly LLB 3 shoot; lauds Sonakshi Sinha

Akshay Kumar is currently in Ajmer busy shooting for his highly-awaited film, Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. Several pictures and videos from the sets have been doing rounds on the internet. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also debuted on the streaming platform earlier this week on May 1.

The series has been generating immense buzz following its grandeur and cinematic vision created by the maestro filmmaker. Despite his busy schedule, Kumar expressed his views on the show.

Akshay Kumar reviews Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Today, on May 6, a while back, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram stories and shared the poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut series Heeramandi. The poster features the leading cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman and Taha Shah Budassar.

The actor seems to have been putting his time off from the shoot to the fullest by watching the show. In his post, Akshay opened up about watching the show and wrote, “Watching #Heeramandi, such a grand spectacle!" He then showered praise on Sonakshi and said, "Great going." The actor tagged Sonakshi and Bhansali Productions, concluding his caption. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look:

Notably, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha have worked in films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara, and Holiday among others.

Akshay Kumar enjoys sunbath in Ajmer on the sets of Jolly LLB 3

Meanwhile, a video of Akshay Kumar has been going viral on the internet from the sets of Jolly LLB 3. In the video, Akshay was seen sitting on a chair, shirtless and basking in the sun. One could also hear Bajrang Baan playing in the background of the video. The viral video from the sets of Jolly LLB 3 has sent fans into a frenzy.

Take a look:

About Jolly LLB 3

Pinkvilla was the first one to reveal that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are collaborating on the third part of the Jolly LLB franchise. Ever since then, we’ve been bringing several updates related to the project. Recently, we also informed you that Huma Qureshi, who portrayed the character of Pushpa Mishra in the 2017 film Jolly LLB 2, has now come on board for Jolly LLB 3.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released earlier this week on May 1 on the streaming giant, Netflix.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Heeramandi’s Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbo Jaan turns ‘Love Guru’; don’t miss her ‘zabardast dating tips’