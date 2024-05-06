Nuggets Injury Report: Will Jamal Murray Play Against Timberwolves on May 6?

The Denver Nuggets were outclassed in game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals by arguably the best player in the league right now, Anthony Edwards. But more than Edwards being a nuisance for them, the fitness of Jamal Murray remains a concern for the Nuggets after the Canadian star played just 34 minutes in game one and didn’t look like his best as the defending champions suffered a 7-point loss to start the series.

Jamal Murray has been sensational for the Nuggets and is their second-best player after Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will be hoping that he is 100% for the rest of the series to qualify for the finals. Murray had a good regular season but an even better first playoff round against the LA Lakers and he was the match-winner with his clutch shooting in 2 games.

Will Jamal Murray Play Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tonight?

Jamal Murray's calf is hurt and he is questionable for game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray's injury is not serious but if his first game is taken as an example, the Nuggets would love to have a 100% Jamal Murray and nothing less for game 2. The Nuggets won the 2023 Championship while Murray was playing at his peak.

Murray's torn ACL prevented him from participating. In 2022, the Nuggets were eliminated in the first round. Murray averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the regular season for the Nuggets.

Pressure on Nuggets Before Game 2

After dropping game 1 against the Timberwolves, the pressure is on the defending champions in game 2. The Nuggets know that going 0-2 down against the Timberwolves will be like climbing a mountain. Jokic was at his very best in game 1 but he will need a fully fit Jamal Murray to complement him. He will also need more support from the likes of Anthony Gordon and Michael Porter Jr.

