Quality Assurance in Another World Anime Confirms July '24 Premiere; Cast, Plot & More To Know

With the summer slate around the corner, there is a lot of buzz and chatter about the shows coming out. And Quality Assurance In Another World Anime is the newest addition to the list of releases. It was this week that the makers of the series finalized the release date. Further, cast updates and synopsis are also in line. Thus, here is all you need to know about the new series.

Quality Assurance In Another World Anime: Release date and where to watch

The latest update from a Press Release, as reported by ANN, confirmed the final release date of the anime. And from this, we know that Quality Assurance In Another World Anime will be coming to the screens on July 5, 2024. The show was originally slated to come out in the spring calendar. However, the premiere was delayed to the next slate of summer.

All the episodes will come out on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come.

ALSO READ: Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 6 Release Date, Streaming Details And More

Cast and Staff details

Here is a complete list of the credited team members working on the upcoming series, including the cast and staff members:

Cast:

Kaito Ishikawa as Haga

Hinaki Yano as Nikola

Reiji Kawashima as Amano

Rie Takahashi as Akira

Daisuke Ono as Jin

Kishō Taniyama as Sakai

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Suzuki

Natsumi Murakami as Namiko

Kentarō Kumagai as Kuro-chan

Kentaro Itō as Shachō

Kenichirō Matsuda as Sumida

Chiemi Tanaka as Kana

Theme Songs:

Opening Theme Song: 'No Complete' performed by Liyuu

Ending Theme Song: 'Loop' performed by NACHERRY (Chiemi Tanaka and Natsumi Murakami)

Staff:

Director: Kei Umabiki

Series Composition: Shogo Yasukawa

Character Design: Shigeo Akahori

Art Director: Kenichi Tajiri

Color Design: Sakie Suzuki

Director of Photography: Ayako Otsuki

Editor: Emi Onodera

Sound Director: Takeshi Takadera

Quality Assurance In Another World Anime: What is the plot about?

As per the synopsis on Crunchyroll. this story takes place on the island of Clayborne. While the five kingdoms are at constant war with one another, the place where the protagonist lives is one of the most peaceful cities in the region. This is known as the Kingdom of Bayle.

Nikola, the girl who resides in this kingdom, is on an adventure to explore the lands of her place of birth. And this is where to explore mountains, dragons, beasts, and all sorts of magical and dangerous creatures. As she finds it tough to come out of a difficult situation, she is saved by Haga, a member of the secretive King's Seekers.

However, Haga is not the ideal and valiant warrior that she thinks of him to be. As the two join hands, a new world, hidden in her stretch of imagination opens up. And thus, the story of valor, adventure, and heroism plays out for the fans to enjoy.

It will be interesting to see what the story brings to the table when it comes to the screens.

The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

