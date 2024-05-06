Raayan release date and first song: Makers of Dhanush starrer are set 'to raise D volume' and how

Dhanush's upcoming film Raayan is undeniably one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The project has already raised a huge sensation in fans after the first announcement. The directorial venture of Dhanush promises to give an edge-of-a-seat experience as the film has a power-packed star cast.

Now, in a recent update, the makers of the upcoming action thriller have unveiled the release date of the first official song from the film. Have a look!

Raayan's first single to drop on May 9

The makers of Raayan took to their social media accounts and shared a riveting poster of Dhanush and wrote, "It's time to raise D volume #RaayanFirstSingle ARRiving on 9th May. #Raayan in cinemas from June 2024."

In the poster, Dhanush is seen sitting on bricks as fire surrounds him, while a statue of the demon king Ravana can be seen in the background along with many people standing behind him, holding their hands up. Dhanush can be seen in an all-black avatar in the poster.

Soon after the post went online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement. One fan wrote, "Vintage D is back. Black Dress+ Dhanush+ Dance." Another one wrote, "Waiting mass Thalaivaaa." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Earlier, it was reported that the makers of Raayan are planning to release the film in June, which they have confirmed without revealing the exact release date to keep the hype strong for the action drama flick.

Advertisement

More about Raayan

Dhanush's film has a large number of skilled performers, including S J Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali, Dushara Vijayan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and Saravanan in key roles.

Nithya Menen is also rumored to play a special role in the film, which will be her second collaboration with Dhanush following their 2022 industry hit Thiruchitrambalam. Kalanithi Maran bankrolled the project under the Sun Pictures banner, and the music was composed by AR Rahman himself.

ALSO READ: Akkineni Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya's blockbuster film Manam to re-release on THIS date