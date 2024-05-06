Who Is Alex Guerrero? All You Need to Know About Tom Brady’s Personal Massage Therapist and Former Business Partner

The Netflix roast of Tom Brady revived a mix of old, delightful, and contentious memories. This special event created quite a buzz on Sunday night with its uproarious moments. Numerous celebrities took the opportunity to roast the seven-time Super Bowl champion on stage, including his former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who even brought Alex Guerrero into the mix.

Belichick delivered a legendary roast and brought up someone Brady saw as his "body coach". He said, “People say Tom and I butted heads a lot.” He continued, “Actually, it was very hard to butt heads with Tom, because he was so far up Alex Guerreros’s a*s.”

Now that the attention has turned onto Alex Guerrero, people are curious to know more about him. Who is he? Let's take a look at Brady's personal massage therapist and former business partner.

Who is Tom Brady's former personal massage therapist and business partner?

Alex Guerrero, born in 1965, most famously known as NFL legend Tom Brady's “body coach” is former personal massage therapist and business partner of the five time Super Bowl MVP winner. The Argentine reportedly has a traditional Chinese medicine degree from SAMRA University in Los Angeles. Besides that, he is also a fitness trainer, spiritual guide, nutritionist, counsellor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Soon after completing his graduation, he founded his own treatment practice in 1996 after which he gained attention of several professional athletes and went on to work with high profile American football players like Tom Brady and the players in the Patriots squad.

He stood out from the rest with his one-of-a-kind approach. Co-founding TB12, he emphasized the importance of both physical and mental strength, using a special diet to enhance performance. This made him truly unique. Now, he collaborates with Owen Williams, a semi-pro Lacrosse player for the Elora Mohawks team, advocating for the alkaline diet.

Here's how Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero met; from becoming personal massage therapist to business partner

Alex Guerrero became Tom Brady's personal massage therapist and business partner. He took charge of TB12's diet, collaborating with Brady's personal chef to create a nutritious daily menu. Additionally, he focused on Brady's fitness and conditioning, and even accompanied the retired quarterback to nearly every game. According to a report in USA Today, their introduction was facilitated by Brady's former New England Patriots teammate, Willie McGinest.

It all started when Brady was affected with groin pain following the 2006 NFL season and the two started working together. The former linebacker told Toucher and Rich as per the aforementioned source that the franchise allowed Guerrero to the facility and work on him and Brady. The Patriots along with that time coach Bill Belichick seemed to be impressed by his skills of helping players stay fit and perform on the pitch.

They later went on to become business partners on multiple ventures for TB12 to create TB12Sports.com. They also worked together in opening a facility called Sports Therapy Center which was situated beside the Patriots home stadium, Gillette Stadium in 2013.

Why did it become controversial?

In 2015, the Boston Magazine published a report accusing Alex Guerrero of making false claims about his medical qualifications. The report also mentioned that he was selling nutritional supplements, claiming they had miraculous effects, and promoting products that he said could solve concussions. However, the FTC's investigation found no scientific evidence to support these claims.

According to a report from the Boston Globe, the Patriots staff members were not fully on board with Guerrero's influence that year. The Boston Herald reported in 2017 that the trainer was banned from the Patriots sideline and restricted from the team's facilities along with Guerrero. This led to a power struggle between Brady, Bellichik, and owner Robert Kraft as detailed by ESPN.com's Seth Wickersham.

Advertisement

In 2018, news broke that Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was suspended for four games due to violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. This caused quite a commotion within the team and the NFL community, especially since it was known that Edelman was working with Guerrero. However, the trainer, through Tom E. Curran of NBC Sport Boston, made it clear on social media that he had no involvement in the situation. The former body engineer of Brady denied any part in the matter.

In the meantime, the 46-year-old is set to make a comeback to the NFL as a commentator for Fox Sports with his massive $375 million contract, but he seems to avoid talking about his former body coach and chooses not to address it

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Hilariously Roasts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce And Chiefs During His Netflix Special