Coffee Prince star Kim Dong Wook ties knot with former SM Ent. trainee Stella in a private ceremony

In August, actor Kim Dong Wook personally revealed his plans to marry in the winter. Keeping true to his announcement, he exchanged vows with his non-celebrity girlfriend in an intimate ceremony in Seoul on December 22. Wedding photos, unveiled on social media, unveiled the identity of his wife, confirming she is a trainee at SM Entertainment.

Kim Dong Wook ties a knot with his girlfriend

Kim Dong Wook and his non-celebrity girlfriend, Stella, who is now revealed to be a former SM Entertainment trainee, announced their engagement in August through Kim Dong Wook's agency, KeyEast. The agency conveyed that the couple's strong faith and belief in each other paved the way for their decision to marry. Following the announcement, KeyEast disclosed that the actor would have a private wedding on December 22. Despite not being a public figure, Kim Dong Wook's fiancée, Stella, was described as someone admired for both her beauty and personality. Leading up to the wedding day, Stella shared a touching post expressing the warmth and depth of her relationship with Kim Dong Wook.

The couple exchanged vows on December 22 in a stunning wedding ceremony that has been widely shared on social media. Captivating images and videos from the event showcase the bride in an elegant off-shoulder gown, with her hair styled in a bun, while Kim Dong Wook looked equally dashing. Together, they presented a truly enchanting picture, with the wedding reportedly attended by the intimate circle of close friends and family from both the bride and groom's sides.

More about Kim Dong Wook and his wife

Despite her past as a trainee with SM Entertainment, Stella Kim, now the wife of Kim Dong Wook and a current writer, took a different turn in her journey. The prospect of potentially debuting with Girls' Generation garnered significant attention from fans. However, she made a pivotal decision to decline an official signing with the label, influenced by parental intervention and the toll everything took on her mental health. Today, Stella has embraced a new path as a writer, opting for a spotlight away from the entertainment industry.

In a heartening twist, despite not debuting with Girls' Generation, Stella's bond with the members remains strong. Following the ceremony, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung shared photos on her Instagram, reuniting with the newly-wed bride. This reunion serves as a testament to their enduring friendship and bond. She and actor Jung Kyung Ho were spotted at the beautiful wedding. The sweet ceremony filled with loved ones who support the couple served as an affirmation that bonds last forever and highlighting the genuine love found by both Kim Dong Wook and Stella.

Kim Dong Wook, on the other hand, marked his debut in 2004 with the movie A Crimson Mark. His breakthrough came in 2007 with the iconic K-Drama, Coffee Prince. Over the years, he has become a seasoned actor, appearing in 19 K-Dramas and over 20 movies, including notable successes like The Accidental Detective 2, Along With The Gods, Delightfully Deceitful and Trade Your Love.

