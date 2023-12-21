Former SNSD member Jessica Jung opens up on leaving group in 2014 for solo endeavors

K-pop singer Jessica Jung made an appearance on The Daily Ketchup podcast to promote her latest mini-album, BEEP BEEP, which marked her music comeback in six years.

During the interaction, the singer spoke about her early days of training under SM Entertainment, her departure from K-pop group, Girls’ Generation, pursuing a solo career and establishing her fashion brand.

Jessica Jung calls departure from Girls’ Generation ‘a dark phase of life’

During the podcast episode, Jessica Jung opened up about her past experience of debuting as part of Girls' Generation in 2007 and then, leaving the group in September 2014. She said that it was one of the darkest periods of her life. She added that her family and friends supported during that phase and she considered it as a good transition phase which helped her to grow with more maturity. She emphasized that she is enjoying her solo journey so far.

For the uninformed, Jessica Jung was part of the famous second-generation group Girls' Generation (also known as SNSD). In August 2014, the singer founded her fashion brand called BLANC & ECLARE. Conflicts started brewing between the singer and the agency, SM Entertainment, over the management of Jessica’s business activities and group schedule simultaneously. Therefore, the singer ended her contract with the label in 2015.

In 2014, Jessica said that she was asked to make a choice between her brand and SNSD and was later dismissed from the team. On the other hand, SM Entertainment stated that the singer had expressed the desire to discontinue group activities to focus on her solo singing career and business. This led to several speculations around Jessica’s exit from the group.

Jessica Jung as a soloist

Jessica Jung is a renowned name in the Korean entertainment world. In 2016, the singer debuted as a soloist under new label Coridel Entertainment and launched her single, Fly. She celebrated her 16th debut anniversary in August this year. The K-pop idol also released her debut novel titled Shine in September 2020, which turned out to be one of the best-selling novels in the young-adult romance category.

Recently, Jessica Jung hosted her concert tour titled Diamonds Dream, which kick-started in Macau on 25th November and will conclude with the last stop in Malaysia in January 2024.

Take a look at the full episode of The Daily Ketchup Podcast featuring Jessica Jung as a guest:

