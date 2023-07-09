EXCLUSIVE: Delightfully Deceitful's Kim Dong Wook on working with Chun Woo Hee, Yoon Bak and his character

A few Korean actors can make you watch them in any setting, playing a myriad of characters, and embodying each one with sincerity as if it was written for them. Kim Dong Wook is pretty high on our list of magic-makers as he continues to deliver impressive performances, this time two at once. Any famed artist would be worried about the course of reception for their work if two of them were to be revealed to the public in a similar time frame, but Kim Dong Wook seems confident of his art and his ability to separate each character from the earth, allowing an equal opportunity to succeed for his two shows My Perfect Stranger and Delightfully Deceitful. The latter, a production of Studio Dragon, allows the star to be on the other side of a therapy session.

About Kim Dong Wook

Born in 1983, the actor has been in the industry for more than two decades, spreading his charm across films, dramas, music video appearances, cameos, songs, and more. Kim Dong Wook earned his break to stardom with Coffee Prince and has since been remembered for multiple roles across movies and K-dramas. Our favorite continues to be his portrayal on You Are My Spring, which he briefly touches on during our chat.

Kim Dong Wook Interview

Speaking about his character of Han Moo Young, a person who is very empathetic, and his relationship with costars Chun Woo Hee, who plays a genius con artist, and Yook Bak who plays a nosy probation officer, Kim Dong Wook reveals his opinions on receiving regular therapy.

It may not have been easy to work on dual projects at the same time. What made you pick this one with a similar airing period as your other show? Were you nervous about the audience’s response to both?

Kim Dong Wook: I chose to be in the show before their schedules were finalized, and since the filming periods were completely different, so it wasn’t at all difficult. Although I worried about the unintentional overlap of the two shows, but both shows are fascinating, and I have tried to show my best performance in both show. Everything aside, what matters is that the viewers are provided with both shows.

Han Moo Young excessively empathizes with people. Is Kim Dong Wook any same or different? What would change for you should you have the same disease?

Kim Dong Wook: I am not hyper-empathetic like Han Moo Young, but I do try to listen and empathize with people around me. When Moo-young tried to help the “JeokMok Kids” in ‘Delightfully Deceitful’, I felt a resemblance to myself when I try to help the people I care about. I have tried to show the process of Moo-young’s healing, instead of showcasing the disease, so I never thought about how it would be to have hyper-empathy in real life.

There are many moments where Lee Ro Um challenges Han Moo Young’s beliefs and his understanding of the world. What do you think is different about your on-screen and off-screen chemistry?



Kim Dong Wook: On screen, the characters have extreme personalities of either excessive empathy or complete inability to empathize, creating a one-sided communication aspect. However, on set, it was the opposite. When I first worked with actor Chun Woo Hee, being both introverted, there was some initial awkwardness, but regardless of that, as we started acting, the chemistry was amazing. I felt very comfortable filming with her because she is an actress who has the ability to have fun with any actor and possesses a personality that can embrace everyone. We had a lively and cheerful atmosphere, which allowed us to enjoy shooting without getting tired.

Han Moo Young and Ko Yo Han seem to be becoming friends over the course of the show. What do you think it would be like to have Ko Yo Han as a friend in real life? Are you and Yook Bak close since this is not your first time working together?

Kim Dong Wook: I have not only worked with Yoon Bak in ‘Delightfully Deceitful’ and ‘You Are My Spring’ but also went to the same college with him, so we are very close. ‘Ko Yo-han’ seems like a character that you wouldn’t want to be close friends with because he seems to spit out words without thinking and he has no boundaries, but despite his inner scars, he is warm at heart and sincere to help others. I believe that is why Moo-young got attached to him. Having Yo Han as a friend in real life would be great.

Han Moo Young regularly visits a psychiatrist to get treated and has a peculiar relationship with her. What is your opinion on receiving regular therapy? Do you think Moo Jae In can help Han Moo Young?

Kim Dong Wook: Han Moo Young is in the process of healing the disease, instead of just showing the painful aspects of his ‘hyper-empathy’, and he does not think of getting help from others as meaningless. In terms of Moo Young's nature itself, constantly wishing to be a person who helps others, it makes me wonder if this should be recognized as a disease and something that needs to be fixed. However, when it comes to empathizing with the pain and even the smallest details of others, I believe it would be beneficial for Moo-young to overcome it. Being able to openly express one's emotions to someone else goes beyond the relationship between Mo Jae-in and Han Moo-young and feels like something that is necessary for anyone.

In a fight for revenge, does Kim Dong Wook agree with Han Moo Young’s ways? If not, what would you change?

Kim Dong Wook: As the person who portrayed Han Moo Young, I understand and agree with his ways. It may be an act of fraud for revenge, but it also is a fight for justice against pure evil. The biggest appeal of this show is watching the process of people with the same goal of fighting for a “better ending” comes together, changing a detrimental deceit into a delightful deceit.

