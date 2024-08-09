‘Cold outside, soft inside’: Shin Min Ah shares insights into character for upcoming K-drama Go Gain No Love

No Gain No Love is an upcoming South Korean drama that follows a woman who values money immensely in her life. Starring Sin Min Ah in the main lead, the male lead role of the movie is taken up by Kim Young Dae. The actress has recently revealed her experiences with taking up the role and provided insights on how her character will appear on-screen.

On August 8, 2024, Shin Min Ah candidly shared her thoughts on taking on the unique role of Son Hae Young, the character she has taken up for No Gain No Love. She explained that Hae Young is someone who strives to avoid losses in any situation, fiercely living by her own calculations.

To embody this role, Shin Min Ah focused on the natural delivery of Hae Young's occasional use of crude language to express her emotions, and as this is her first time playing an office worker, she put considerable thought into the character's styling to reflect her workplace position.

However, the actress also revealed that, although her character appears cold on the outside, she is extremely soft on the inside. Son Hae Young has an emotional backstory for which she has developed a tough exterior. The artist urges the audience to look forward to the drama to understand her behavior.

The plot of the show follows Son Hae Yeong, a woman determined to avoid financial loss at any cost. Faced with a potential job promotion setback, she weaves a plan for a fake wedding and asks Kim Ji Uk to be her fake lover, a convenience store cashier with a heart of gold. Despite their rocky rapport, Kim Ji Uk agrees to be her pretend fiancé, leading to unexpected twists and heartfelt moments.

Apart from Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae, the cast ensemble of the show includes Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun, Jeon Hye Won, Lee Yoo Jin, Joo Min Kyung, and more. Directed by Kim Jung Shik and written by Kim Jung Shik, the romantic comedy is set to premiere on August 26, 2024, on the South Korean network tvN.

