Hailey Bieber is Alarmed Over Justin Bieber’s Erratic Behavior; Asks Everyone Around to 'Bathe Him in Prayer'

Hailey Bieber has reportedly been seeking prayers from friends and relatives as she is 'distressed' over husband Justin Bieber's health issues. The Baby singer is allegedly experiencing increasing challenges, including a lack of sleep and not eating.

The pop star's worsening mental and physical condition has seriously concerned his wife, revealed a close source to Mail Online. The insider, who is familiar with Hailey through their church, said Justin, 31, has been exhibiting terrifying symptoms, including sending nonsensical messages in the dead of night and being unable to sleep or eat well.

The source said, "He's in a spiral. He's manic, not sleeping, hardly eating, sending frantic texts in the middle of the night. He often doesn't make a lot of sense, but he is convinced that he does. He doesn't realise how much help he needs, and everyone around him is really worried."

The insider said Justin appears to be ignoring the severity of his condition, prompting those close to him to become more worried. Justin's erratic behavior has raised eyebrows, including disturbing social media activity, mysterious messages, and bizarre public sightings. He has also behaved strangely in live streams, causing panic among fans and family members.

A church source told the outlet that Hailey is relying on her faith because she feels helpless to assist Justin herself. Those around him are said to be doubtful that he can get through this crisis without the help of God.

"Hailey has asked everyone around her to bathe Justin in prayer. She can't pull him out of this. People close to him don't think he can pull himself out of this. Only God can help him now. We've been here before but maybe not this bad," the source said.

Hailey Bieber is reportedly having a hard time accepting the extent of Justin Bieber's troubles, according to the source. She recently reposted a TikTok video explaining being a "terrible therapist" and suggesting her sense of being helpless.

