Box Office: Ahead of Jaat's arrival, lookback to Sunny Deol's last five theatrical releases; Gadar 2, Mohalla Assi, and more

Sunny Deol, who is best known for movies like Gadar, Ghatak, Ghayal, and Damini, is one of the talented actors in Hindi cinema. Two years after the blockbuster run of Gadar 2, the celebrated actor is making his theatrical comeback with Jaat. Ahead of its release on April 10, we are delving into the box office performances of Sunny Deol's last five theatrical releases.

Revisiting Gadar 2, Mohalla Assi, And Other Recent Releases Of Sunny Deol

1. GADAR 2: THE KATHA CONTINUES

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues earned a lifetime net business of Rs 515 crore at the box office. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the 2023 period action drama was a sequel to the cult classic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). It is one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies in India. Gadar 2 turned out to be an all-time blockbuster.

2. CHUP: REVENGE OF THE ARTIST

Starring Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan, Chup: Revenge of the Artist collected Rs 9.75 crore net business at the Indian box office. The psychological crime thriller also featured Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in key roles. Directed by R Balki, the 2022 movie emerged as a disaster.

3. BLANK

Headlined by Sunny Deol, Blank managed to fetch Rs 5 crore net in India during its theatrical run. Also featuring Ishita Dutta and Karan Kapadia, the 2019 action thriller turned out to be a disaster.

4. BHAIAJI SUPERHIT

Directed by Neeraj Pathak, Bhaiaji Superhit earned Rs 4.5 crore net lifetime business at the box office. The film starred Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles alongside Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade. It marked Zinta's comeback after five years. The 2018 movie was also a disaster.

5. MOHALLA ASSI

Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Mohalla Assi collected Rs 2.5 crore net in India. It is Sunny Deol's lowest grosser in the list. Also featuring Sakshi Tanwar, the 2018 satirical drama also had a disastrous run.

Net India Collections Of Sunny Deol's Last Five Theatrical Releases

Movies Net India Collections Verdicts Gadar 2 Rs 515 crore All-Time Blockbuster Chup: Revenge of the Artist Rs 9.75 crore Disaster Blank Rs 5 crore Disaster Bhaiaji Superhit Rs 4.5 crore Disaster Mohalla Assi Rs 2.5 crore Disaster

With the exception of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol's last few theatrical releases have tanked at the box office. Can Jaat become a successful venture? Let's wait and watch.

Are you excited to watch Jaat in theaters?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

