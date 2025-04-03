You CAN'T guess who's the better cook between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan; actress gives 'egg'citing answer

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a strong supporter of home-cooked food. At a recent book launch event, the Jab We Met actress shared her love for Khichdi and revealed that she and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, have taken an interest in preparing their own meals. She also admitted that Saif is the better cook, while she struggles with even the simplest tasks, like boiling an egg.

When asked about her preference for indulgent foods like pizza and sourdough bread, Kareena Kapoor Khan admitted that while she enjoys various cuisines, she always finds comfort in home-cooked meals.

The Crew actress explained that although she has tried such foods, they don’t make her feel as good as simple, homemade dishes do. According to her, nothing compares to a home-cooked meal after a long day. Kareena also revealed that she and Saif Ali Khan have taken up cooking and genuinely enjoy it.

When questioned about who among them is the better cook, the Chameli actress admitted that Saif surpasses her in the kitchen, adding that she can barely boil an egg. She further mentioned that her chef often gets frustrated preparing the same dishes, repeatedly, for her.

Kareena expressed her deep love for Khichdi, describing it as her ultimate comfort food. She mentioned that if she goes without eating it for two to three days, she starts craving it and even messages her nutritionist to include it in her diet, as it affects her sleep.

During the event, Kareena also praised her mother-in-law, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, for her simplicity. She revealed that the secret behind Sharmila’s grace and beauty lies in her diet, which consists of simple home-cooked meals like toori and lauki.

During the event, Bebo also shared her aspiration to stay fit and active so she can continue working even at 75. Kareena expressed her desire to remain healthy to even pick up her grandchildren in the future.

While cosmetic procedures to maintain a youthful appearance have become common in the industry, the Jaane Jaan actress prefers to take a different route. Instead of relying on Botox or skin treatments, she follows her own approach. At the event, the actress emphasized that, for her, aging gracefully is all about maintaining a healthy diet.

