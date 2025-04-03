Weekend Box Office Preview: A Minecraft Movie set to take the top spot; The Chosen Last Supper 2 and A Working Man to chase

The first weekend of April is almost upon us, with A Minecraft Movie expected to end the first-quarter domestic box office drought with tremendous ticket sales. Read on to know which other offerings will make it to the top three of North American admissions for the frame of April 4 to 6, 2025.

A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros.)

Weekend Range: USD 85 to USD 100 million

After months of anticipation, Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie is finally set to arrive in theaters, and early buzz suggests a blockbuster opening. Originally projected for a USD 60 million debut, strong pre-sales and marketing efforts featuring Happy Meal promotions and collectible figures have pushed the projection to the aforementioned range. The last film to cross the USD 100 million mark on opening weekend was Moana 2 during Thanksgiving 2024, and Minecraft has the potential to follow suit. With a lack of superhits in recent months, its release is expected to establish momentum for the next quarter of movie releases.

However, some challenges persist. The Minecraft brand has seen a decline in user engagement since peaking in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Warner Bros. has struggled with toy-based films before, with The LEGO Movie 2 underperforming and the likes of Playmobil and UglyDolls failing to gain traction. While Jason Momoa and Jack Black bring star power, their past theatrical performances have been inconsistent. Still, early reactions suggest the film’s quirkiness could win over audiences, making a strong run over the weekend.

Advertisement

The Chosen: Last Supper – Part 2 (Fathom Entertainment)

Weekend Range: USD 10 million to USD 12 million

Following a strong USD 11.75 million debut for The Chosen: Last Supper – Part 1 last weekend, its sequel is expected to maintain momentum. Faith-based films have found a dedicated audience, with The Chosen franchise already setting records. The latest installment is on track to become one of the highest-grossing faith-based releases, with an estimated USD 10 to USD 12 million weekend haul.

Streaming platforms may take note of its success, as The Chosen proves that serialized content can find a theatrical audience. If this trend continues, who knows—it might flip the conversation that currently bets on streaming as the future of the entertainment experience.

A Working Man (Amazon MGM)

Weekend Range: USD 7 million to USD 9 million

Jason Statham’s A Working Man had a strong debut, earning USD 15.5 million in its opening weekend. In its second frame, it is expected to experience a reasonable drop, landing between USD 7 million and USD 9 million. The film’s trajectory is similar to the actor’s The Beekeeper, which saw a 48 percent decline in its second weekend.

Advertisement

While A Working Man might not reach the global heights of Statham’s previous films, it remains a solid performer, reinforcing his status as a reliable action star.

Besides these three titles, Snow White, Death of a Unicorn, The Woman in the Yard, Captain America 4, and more will be playing in theaters for audiences to choose from.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Coolidge Reveals WHY She Joined A Minecraft Movie And Feelings On Being on an Inclusive Set