Why Was Mark Ronson Hospitalized? Uptown Funk Star Shares Update After Unexpected Injury

Award-winning musician and producer Mark Ronson suffered an agonizing injury on stage during one of his recent DJ sets. He was hospitalized earlier this week.

Despite the mishap, however, the prolific musician was able to complete the performance before checking into the hospital. Ronson, 49, posted an Instagram photo from the hospital bed on Wednesday.

In his caption, he announced that he tore his bicep tendons when trying to pull off a dangerous move in his set. Ronson wrote, "That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice."

He added, "Turns out they weigh more than I thought… Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby!"

The damage did not deter Ronson from finishing his performance, showing the commitment that has characterized his long career spanning decades. A mainstay in the music world, Ronson started out as a DJ in the 1990s before producing chart-topping music with singers such as Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Adele, Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars.

In 2015, he earned his first Billboard No. 1 with Bruno Mars's Uptown Funk. Some of his other viral hits include Miley Cyrus’s Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Dance the Night with Dua Lipa, and more.

Mark Ronson also has an Oscar for Best Original Song under his belt, as he won the award in 2019 for A Star Is Born's Shallow with Lady Gaga. He also has received an Oscar nomination for the original song, I’m Just Ken, from Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The accident occurred just a week after Ronson announced his new memoir, Night People: How to Be a DJ in ’90s New York City, in which he will look back on his beginnings. While injured, Ronson's Instagram post evidenced his signature wit and determination, assuring his fans he's recovering.

