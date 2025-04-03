Kim Soo Hyun files 11 billion KRW defamation lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron’s family and Garosero; netizens accuse him of 'playing dirty'

The legal battle involving actor Kim Soo Hyun has reached a new level of intensity as he officially filed a lawsuit seeking multi-billion won in damages against several individuals, including members of the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s family. The case, which has already drawn major public and media attention, continues to fuel heated debates online, with strong reactions from both sides.

According to legal sources, on April 2, the Seoul Central District Court assigned Kim Soo Hyun’s lawsuit to the 14th Civil Agreement Division. The lawsuit names multiple defendants, including Kim Sae Ron’s family, Kim Se Ui, the operator of the controversial YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute and an unidentified individual who has publicly claimed to be Kim Sae Ron’s aunt.

While Kim Soo Hyun announced during his March 31 press conference that he would be seeking 12 billion KRW in damages, official court records indicate that the registered claim amount is 11 billion KRW. The legal team representing Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, is led by Attorney Kim Jong Bok from LKB & Partners.

Attorney Kim Jong Bok issued a statement explaining the nature of the legal action: “We have filed a defamation complaint under the Information and Communications Network Act against the bereaved family, the self-proclaimed aunt and the YouTube channel operator. We have also submitted a 12 KRW billion damage compensation claim,” as quoted by Kbizoom.

Kim Soo Hyun's lawsuit marks one of the most significant legal cases in the South Korean entertainment industry in recent years, particularly because it involves both high-profile celebrities and a widely followed independent media outlet known for its scandalous exposés.

The controversy began on March 10, when Kim Sae Ron’s family made an explosive appearance on Garosero Research Institute, a YouTube channel known for exposing celebrity scandals and controversies. During their appearance, they presented what they claimed to be private messages and photographs as evidence that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were romantically involved from 2015 to 2021.

If true, this timeline would indicate that their relationship began when Kim Sae Ron was still a minor, adding further controversy to the claims. The accusations quickly spread online, sparking intense debate. Some supported the family's claims, while others questioned the authenticity of the evidence presented.

In response, Kim Soo Hyun finally held a formal press conference on March 31, where he firmly denied all allegations. During the event, he emphasized that the claims were completely false and that he was being unfairly targeted. Notably, he referred to himself as a "star," a phrase that sparked further discussion online, with critics accusing him of arrogance. The actor’s decision to take legal action against Kim Sae Ron’s family and GaroSero Research Institute has now escalated the situation from an online scandal to a full-scale legal war.

The lawsuit has ignited a fierce public debate, with many netizens criticizing Kim Soo Hyun for taking legal action against Kim Sae Ron’s grieving family. Some argue that regardless of the truth, suing the bereaved family of a young actress who recently passed away is an unethical and insensitive move.

