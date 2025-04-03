Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 5: Salman Khan's high-octane action drama brings no luck in afternoon shows

Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 5: Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2025. Led by Salman Khan, the action drama takes you to the journey of Sanjay Rajkot aka Sikandar who locks horns with Sathyaraj's character Minister Rakesh Pradhan. Afternoon shows of the mass action drama seems to have failed in bringing good luck to its business on fifth day.

Sikandar Brings No Luck In Mid-Day Trends On Fifth Day

Sikandar, which marks Salman Khan's theatrical comeback as a lead, has been performing below expectations. After downward trend in morning, the pace remains same during the mid day. The masala action-entertainer has shown no good luck sign in afternoon shows on Thursday.

Released on March 30, 2025 during the Eid festival, Sikandar earned Rs 79.5 crore in four days and is expected to collect under Rs 5 crore on the fifth day. While the estimates are likely to get changed after evening and night shows, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer will still end up under Rs 100 crore in the first week.

All Eyes Are On Second Weekend

With its association with superstar Salman Khan, Sikandar should have entered Rs 100 crore club in the opening weekend. However, it is being hit by poor reception as cinephiles including critics panned the film for its weak narrative.

Now that the first week of Sikandar has ended, all eyes are on second weekend which should bring respectable numbers for the Salman Khan movie. Also featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and others, AR Murugadoss' directorial venture has a clean ground to score well with no big releases coming until its second week.

Sikandar will then compete with Sunny Deol's upcoming film, Jaat, starting from April 10, 2025.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.