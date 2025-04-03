Ananya Panday’s rumored BF Walker Blanco gives biggest shoutout to Kesari Chapter 2 trailer, setting major couple goals

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has impressed us all with her impeccable acting skills. She is now gearing up to play the role of a fierce and relentless lawyer in Kesari Chapter 2, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. The much-awaited trailer has dropped recently and Ananya’s rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco gives her the biggest shoutout, setting major couple goals.

Taking to Instagram stories today (April 3), Walker Blanco re-shared the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer, tagging Ananya Panday with a popcorn emoji to express his excitement, turning into her biggest cheerleader. He also re-shared the actress’ stunning look from the trailer launch, setting the bar high for couple goals.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh has finally been unveiled. It has not only left fans buzzing with excitement but also counting down the days until the film’s release.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Akshay’s role as C. Sankaran Nair, a passionate lawyer determined to hold Reginald Dyer accountable for the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

On the other hand, R. Madhavan adds to the intensity with his powerful courtroom arguments. Ananya Panday undergoes a bold transformation, playing a fierce and relentless lawyer who stands strong against the British in court.

Kesari: Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on April 18, 2025. The film boasts a powerhouse team of producers, including Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari.

For the unversed, Bombay Times earlier reported that Ananya Panday was seen with former model Walker Blanco following her reported split from Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sources suggest that the two first met during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding celebrations. Walker, who is said to be associated with Vantara, an Ambani-owned property, appears to have caught Ananya’s attention.

