HIT 3: Karthi to have a special cameo in Nani starrer, is he the next lead for cop thriller’s fourth installment?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of the film.

Nani has one of the most exciting film lineups ahead, which will begin with the release of Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT 3. The cop thriller is slated to release on May 1 and the glimpses and songs from the movie have already been doing rounds on social media.

And now, the buzz has it that even before the release of the third part, the lead for the fourth one has already been shortlisted.

Well, according to the latest report, Tamil superstar Karthi is likely to make a special cameo in the Nani starrer, which would then pave the way to introduce him as the lead of HIT 4.

However, these are unconfirmed reports at the moment, and a final confirmation is still awaited from the makers' side. Nonetheless, if Karthi enters the HIT universe, he would be the fourth one to join as the lead of the franchise, after Vishwak Sen, Adivi Sesh and Nani.

Nani has also been in the news for his next release besides HIT 3, which is Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise. From the first glimpse of the movie, the actor can be seen pulling off an intense avatar, a character symbolic to the rising power of crows.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor clarified his previous comment of comparing The Paradise with the Hollywood film Mad Max. Justifying, he clarified that what he meant was the madness in this film, which will be maximum.

Nani stated, “We are in the prep work right now for The Paradise. We will start shooting soon, and it's a crazy film. In fact, in one of my interviews, I said the film is Mad Max. However, somebody wrote that it is a Mad Max kind of film.”

On the other hand, Karthi also created quite a buzz with the first glimpse of his look from his upcoming sequel of the agent spy thriller Sardar 2. The actor would be reprising the same role from his previous 2022-released movie.

